MartinBauer Launches Line of Premium Tea and Botanical Syrups

SECAUCUS, N.J.— MartinBauer, the vanguard of tea and botanical ingredients for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries, has launched a line of premium tea and botanical syrups for use in beverage applications. Crafted with passion and precision, these syrups provide brilliant flavors, enhanced functionalities, and vibrant colors to a wide range of beverages, from lemonades and lattes to cocktails and beyond. They are free from artificial colors and flavors, a testament to MartinBauer’s commitment to delivering high quality, all natural beverage solutions.

Gerardo Santiago, Vice President of Beverage Sales & Marketing at MartinBauer, emphasized the importance of offering consumers a choice. “Customization has transformed from an added luxury to the standard on menus. Our tea and botanical syrups not only deliver on authenticity and quality, but they also allow consumers the freedom to craft captivating creations through flavor pairings and functional options.”

MartinBauer’s newest collection consists of 6 syrups: Black Tea, Green Tea, Matcha, Butterfly Pea Flower, Hibiscus, and Energy Blend. Thoughtfully designed to be shelf-stable and concentrated, these syrups require just a single pump. This eliminates the need for intricate brewing processes, powder scooping, or the use of multiple ingredients.

Santiago commented on the syrups’ practicality, recognizing the ever-present need for streamlined customization in the fast-paced Foodservice Industry. He noted, “Operators are perpetually seeking ways to offer modifications without compromising on efficiency, as every second counts in this industry. Our product line offers choice for the consumer and ease of use for the operator. No more laborious scooping of consumer favorite Matcha. No more brewing of Butterfly Pea Flower to unlock its vibrant color. We are thrilled to introduce these syrups and inspire new and exciting beverage experiences.”

About MartinBauer

Since 1930, MartinBauer stands for expertise in premium tea and botanical solutions worldwide. We work with our customers to develop tailor-made solutions for the tea, food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal nutrition industries. Our products are created from responsibly sourced, high quality botanical raw material from more than 80 countries, which undergo gentle processing to ensure they maintain their positive attributes. With more than 20 manufacturing sites and sales units worldwide, we keep our finger on the pulse of our customers’ local markets. Our goal is to drive creativity and innovation for successful products of tomorrow. MartinBauer, a 4th generation family business, employs more than 2,400 people worldwide — many of them with decades of experience — committed to maintain your competitive edge.

For More Information:

https://www.martin-bauer.com/en/