Covers Products: BALANCE - Blueberry Lemon CBD 20mg, BLISS - Grapefruit CBD 20mg, CHILL - Berry Acai CBD 20mg

BLNCD is a line of terpene-enhanced CBD flavored sparkling water beverages. The products, which are packaged in 12 oz. cans, come in three varieties -- Balance, Chill and Bliss -- and contain 0 calories and 25mg of CBD.

Somewhat unique amongst the current CBD beverages on the market, BLNCD highlights the use of terpenes, with each of the three flavors getting both its own flavor and specific blend. Chill is a berry acai flavor with beta-caryophyllene, linalool, and limonene. Meanwhile, Bliss (pink grapefruit) features beta-caryophyllene, limonene, pinene and terpinolene, while Balance (blueberry lemon) contains beta-caryophyllene, limonene and humulene.

From a taste perspective, these products have pleasant fruit flavors that can hold their own within the flavored sparkling water category. The carbonation is crisp with a dry finish, which is likely the result of the added CBD. Of the three varieties, we were most fond of the grapefruit flavor found in Bliss as it was the cleanest of the bunch. The other two were fine, but the fruit flavors blend together a bit too much.

On the packaging end of things, the product has a shrink sleeve label with a matte finish. The background uses pastel colors, with the end result being a soft vibe both in how it feels in your hand and its appearance.

The label design is made up exclusively of text elements and does require your eye to jump around quite a bit to view all of the different components. The hierarchy of the label starts with the SKU name, which, with names like Bliss, Balance and Chill, is effectively a statement of functionality. It’s followed by a large callout for CBD, then sparkling water, and finally “terpene infused” before giving way to the large BLNCD logo that’s running vertically. At the bottom, you’ll find another callout for “20MG CBD.”

With a bit of visual cleanup, this could be a pretty effective design. We think they’ve dedicated too much real estate to CBD (mentioned at the top and bottom of the can) and calling out that it’s terpene infused. To find the flavor name, you’ll have to look at text written in a small and thin font running vertically next to the BLNCD logo. This is definitely something that we’d change as we think it’s a more important element than much of what’s on the front panel.

In the end, BLNCD does a pretty solid job of being pleasing to the eye and the palate. However, we wonder if making terpenes part of the equation puts this product into something that’s a niche within another niche. Consumers are still struggling to make sense of CBD and this adds another layer that might just make it too complex. Peeling this back behind the scenes a bit, at least for now, might help in the short term.