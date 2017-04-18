Covers Products: Organic Almond- Homestyle Nutmilk, Organic Cashew Homestyle Nutmilk - Unsweetened, Organic Coconut Homestyle Nutmilk- Unsweetened

With multiple product launches already in 2017, Califia Farms is a company that has been on a seemingly never-ending cycle of innovation. One of those new offerings is the company’s first USDA Organic nut milks , which they’ve called “Homestyle.”

Available in three multi-serve varieties, Cashew, Almond, and Coconut, the products are made with a very simple list of ingredients that includes water, macadamia, almonds, oat bran, and sea salt. In addition, the Coconut variety contains coconut cream and the Cashew variety contains cashews. There are no added flavorings, sweeteners, or stabilizers or gums.

The only noticeable side effect of the lack of gums and stabilizers is that there’s more separation and, therefore, more shaking required. From our perspective, this is honestly a welcome change of pace and something that gives off a more wholesome vibe.

The result of this clean formulation is a set of flavors that are really clean and straightforward. Each flavor tastes like its featured ingredient, while a light note of macadamia and a subtle saltiness to the finish round it out. Still, our favorites were definitely the Almond and Cashew varieties, which have a bit more of an intense nut flavor. The Coconut variety is, however, also quite good and they’ve put just the right amount of coconut cream in to tease and not overwhelm the palate.

On the outside, these products are packaged in a 25.4 oz. multi-serve bottle that’s fully wrapped. It follows the same format as the rest of the Califia family, but with the word “Organic” prominently placed and a USDA Organic seal on the lower right. “Homestyle” is definitely the right word for this product and they’ve done a great job of connecting that back to the fact that the product is organic through the copy on the back, which starts with “Organic Goes Homestyle.” If there’s any potential negative for this approach, it’s that it shows off a slightly superior version of what they sell as their flagship product.

Overall, we’re really excited to see Califia Farms enter into the organic dairy alternative space. They’ve come out of the gate with three really well-executed products and we’re excited to see what they come up with next.