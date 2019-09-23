Covers Products: Sparkling CBD Water - Grapefruit, Sparkling CBD Water - Lemon, Sparkling CBD Water - Watermelon

Day One is a line of recently launched a line of zero calorie, unsweetened sparkling waters infused with 20 mg of CBD per 12 oz. can. The line debuted in three flavors, Lemon, Watermelon and Grapefruit, all of which contain real fruit juice.

Day One’s can uses a cobalt blue shrink sleeve label. that features the brand’s logo, which is all white aside from the “o” in “one” that has been shaped to look like a water droplet. This letter is also in a secondary color, which, along with the flavor name that’s the bottom text element, are the only things that aren’t white on the can. In between the logo and the flavor name is the text “Sparkling CBD Water,” and you’ll find a callout for the 20 mg of hemp CBD along the bottom of the can.

Day One has created a product with a technical vibe to it that is furthered by the copy on the back of the can. Here you’ll find an explanation of what CBD is and answers to questions like “Why use CBD?” and “Will it get me high?” (Don’t worry, the answer is “no.”). While we understand that the intention might be to help make the product more approachable, this approach feels like it might in fact have the reverse effect.

In addition, the product branding has the slight feeling of a commodity product that’s being primarily positioned as a delivery mechanism for CBD. There’s a callout for “Real Fruit Juice” on the back of the can, but even so flavor feels like an overlooked aspect of this product’s messaging.

Inside the can, the liquid itself is simple, straightforward and enjoyable as far as flavored sparkling water products go. All three SKUs that we sampled contain juice as well as natural flavors and the fruit flavors are accurate and clean. The use of juice is a nice touch, giving it a point of difference compared to many flavored sparkling waters out there. Finally, there is some slight dry mouth effect that we’ve experienced with most CBD beverages, but here it seems slightly less prominent than what we’ve seen in competing products.

In the end, Day One is an enjoyable product, both the perspective of the sparkling water category as well as that of the CBD beverage set. They’ve done a nice job of choosing and executing marketable flavors to launch with as well. However, we think the brand might benefit in the long run from making its brand strategy a bit more inviting and approachable, especially as more and more CBD beverages come to market.