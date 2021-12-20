Covers Products: Cold Brew Black Tea Superberry, Cold Brew Evy Palmer, Cold Brew Hibiscus Tea, Cold Brew Unsweetened Green Tea

Evy Tea recently announced a rebrand and pivot to cans and today we’re taking a look at the new product line. Like the original product in glass bottles, Evy Tea is made with premium, USDA Certified Organic cold brewed tea, but is now packaged in a slim 12 ounce cans in four different flavors.

The four SKUs include Cold Brew Hibiscus Tea, Cold Brew Unsweetened Green Tea, Cold Brew Black Tea + Superberry, and Cold Brew Evy Palmer. Three of the four flavors are sweetened with agave syrup (40 to 70 calories and 10 grams of sugar each), with the exception of the zero calorie Unsweetened Green Tea variety .

When it comes to taste, all four flavors are very enjoyable and the use of cold brew definitely seems to make a difference. This starts with the Unsweetened Cold Brew Green Tea, which has a bold but smooth green tea flavor from start to finish. Cold brewing seems to mellow out the naturally grassy flavor, which is definitely a good thing.

As for the sweetened flavors, this is where we think the brand really has a platform to grow. While the unsweetened SKU is enjoyable, what they’ve created with the sweetened offerings feels more marketable and memorable, delivering high quality flavor with a reasonable amount of sugar and calories.

First up, there’s Evy Palmer, which is a blend of black tea and lemon juice (from concentrate). This is a very good riff on the famous blend of lemonade and iced tea, accomplished with a modest 70 calories and 10 grams of sugar. It’s sweet without being too sweet, and still manages to be tea forward.

Cold Brew Hibiscus Tea uses a base of cold brewed hibiscus tea that has been sweetened with agave nectar. It’s big on hibiscus flavor, but smoother and a bit less tart than your typical hot brewed hibiscus drink. Evy’s version is definitely one of the best hibiscus drinks that we’ve ever sampled.

Last, but not least, there’s Cold Brew Black Tea + Superberry. This product starts out with a base of black tea that is sweetened with agave then given a touch of berry flavoring, which is the “Superberry” part. It’s cut from the same cloth as a mainstream raspberry iced tea, which is fine as there’s certainly a market for this type of drink, although we wish the name were a bit more clear as it sounds like this is a functional ingredient rather than a flavoring.

As far as the packaging is concerned, the new look and branding are without question a major upgrade, giving it a bright and modern design that has much more polish than the original.

The label, which is a white shrink sleeve label with a matte finish, definitely catches the eye. It features the Evy logo, which is now a script text design, and a slightly abstract illustration of each SKU’s hero ingredients, as the primary elements that are found on the front section. The label copy is near the bottom and includes the flavor name, some light functional callouts, calorie and the USDA Organic seal.

While we really like the new design, we see an opportunity to further refine the presentation of the SKU name. In two of the four flavors, this text spans three lines – it’s a bit much to process quickly,especially considering that directly beneath it sits another line of text that describes the functional benefits. There seem to be a variety of ways to make this more succinct, including making the “cold brew” callout a bit smaller or making it part of the Evy logo (since all the products are cold brewed) and/or changing the functional callout (it seems less important here and consumers generally know that tea has antioxidants).

In the end, Evy Tea has executed a significant brand refresh that should give it a strong foundation both for moving forward in the short term and for creating additional SKUs down the line. It definitely makes the notion of cold brewed tea feel much more mainstream and we think that the four flavors they’ve created are definitely winners.