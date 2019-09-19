Covers Products: Matcha Ginger, Wild Blueberry

Higher Mind is a line of plant-based functional nootropic beverages that are being marketed for their ability to improve alertness, memory, and focus. The line includes two flavors, Matcha Ginger and Wild Blueberry, both of which are sweetened with monk fruit and contain only 15 calories per bottle.

On the functional front, they’ve loaded a lot into each bottle, including an herbal blend (ashwagandha, gotu kola, bacopa, pine bark), a mushroom blend (lion’s mane mushroom and button mushrooms), and a “bioidenticals” blend (PQQ, citicoline, and phosphatidylserine). As a result of all of these ingredients, the product is labeled as a supplement.

Inside the bottle, both of these products are rather viscous, which is likely the result of added xanthan gum. And unfortunately, it doesn’t get better from here as these products have some flavor challenges due to the amount of functional ingredients that they contain. They are very tart, have sweetener flavor, and functional bite that masks the flavors that they’ve added. While we were able to taste blueberry in the Wild Blueberry variety, it was really hard to taste the matcha or ginger in the Matcha Ginger. This is a shame considering that these flavors come from juice and tea rather than just added flavorings.

On the outside, the product is packaged in a slim 10 oz. glass bottle. The label has the Higher Mind logo running vertically with the main label copy running horizontally to the right of it. The copy, which starts with “Unlock Your Potential” is very technical sounding and it’s not until the very bottom that you’ll find the name of the flavor. Aside from the color of the text used for the flavor name and the color of the liquid, the products are almost identical.

From our perspective, the low prioritization of the product’s flavor is the biggest issue for this product. While the functional ingredients provide something that’s marketable and on trend, we think that most consumers will have a really hard time with the taste and viscosity of this product.

That said, we think that Higher Mind needs to go back to the drawing board and work on the flavor. We’d like to see something that’s lighter in body and does a better job of balancing taste and functionality.