Covers Products: Sparkling Prebiotic - Pineapple + Turmeric + Mango, Sparkling Prebiotic - Strawberry + Hibiscus + Ginger, Sparkling Prebiotic - Pear + Lime + Green Tea

Mayawell is a line of sparkling prebiotic beverages that features agave as its hero ingredient, as it provides both the drink’s sweetness and fiber content. It’s available in three flavors, including Pineapple Mango Turmeric, Strawberry Hibiscus Ginger, and Pear Lime Green Tea.

The agave, which they are branding Mayawell Prebiotic PREGAVE, is a blend of agavin (a fructan that includes non-digestible fiber) and agave nectar. This gives the drink 5 grams of fiber while keeping the total sugars at only 4 grams. This results in a product that has 35 - 40 calories per 12 oz. serving, which seems low enough to appeal to consumers who are looking for low calorie and sugar options.

Still, the product has a good amount of sweetness, with each of the SKUs maintaining a good amount of flavor while remaining light in body and crisp in finish. Of the three, we were most fond of Pineapple Mango Turmeric and Strawberry Hibiscus Ginger, which have some slight spice to the finish and, at least in our opinion, rounds things out nicely. Pear Lime Green Tea, the third and final SKU, is not far behind these two and the pear and green tea combine quite nicely.

Packaging is a 12 ounce glass bottle with a white label. In place of a logo, they’ve covered the front of the label with the words “Mayawell is all about a good gut feeling.” Rectangular shaped flavor callouts flank the sides of it, but they’ve separated each flavor name into pieces. For example, on the Pineapple Mango Turmeric, there’s a callout for pineapple, one for mango, and one for turmeric. And surrounding that are additional callouts for sugar, calories, plant-based, and non-GMO.

While we really like the idea of having a tagline as the brand’s logo (we definitely wouldn’t change this part), the lack of hierarchy, especially with the flavor name, is something that we think chooses form over function. Moving the flavor name beneath the tagline is a simple solution that we don’t think would sacrifice much.

Lastly, we think they need to do a bit more to call out and incorporate the agave and fiber content into front panel. We think that these are easy things to miss in the current rendition.

Overall, we really like Mayawell and the initial three flavors that they’ve created. They’ve done a nice job of creating something that’s on trend in terms of its functionality, flavor profile, and nutritional profile -- and the look of the branding is pretty catchy as well.