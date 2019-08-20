Covers Products: Blueberry Bliss, Enlighten Mint, Peach On Earth

Based in Clearwater, Florida, Min’s Matcha is a small batch matcha brand that is available in six different flavors.

For this review, we sampled three of their offerings: Blueberry Bliss, Peach on Earth, and Enlighten Mint (the company’s three other SKUs are “Lite” versions of these same flavors). All of the products are packaged in 10 oz. glass bottles. With 13 grams of sugar and 60 calories per bottle, we’d describe these products as lightly sweetened.

Diving into the taste of the three flavors, we really enjoyed the mild and smooth matcha flavor that’s at the base of these drinks. It’s certainly one of the more mainstream matcha products that we’ve sampled in a while and it has almost no grassiness to it. This is due in part to the use of organic lemon juice and organic cane sugar across all three of these flavors, which definitely helps mellow out the matcha.

However, we think that some of the flavorings that they’ve added left something to be desired. In particular the blueberry (in Blueberry Bliss) and peach (in Peach on Earth) were not super accurate. Only the mint flavor in Enlighten Mint felt like it was spot on. While all three of these products were still enjoyable, we think that there’s still room to make them better.

When it comes to the product’s branding and design, Min’s Matcha definitely has the look of a small batch artisanal product. This starts with the stock gold cap that features what appears to be a hand applied label placed over top. The core label has a neatly arranged design that includes a circular cut out in the top left for the Min’s Matcha logo. The rest of the front panel is made up of three lines of text.

It’s a straightforward product that we think effectively communicates what it is. On the back you’ll find an ingredients list, nutrition facts panel, and a handwritten batch number and best by date. This certainly isn’t scalable, but it adds to the authenticity of it for now.

In the end, Min’s Matcha is definitely a nice option when it comes to bottled matcha tea and we think it should be attractive as part of the premium tea category. However, refining the flavors is something that we think will be necessary to build a strong loyal following.