Mood33, to date one of the pioneers of THC-infused beverages, is expanding its offering to include a line of herbal teas in 12 oz. bottles infused with 33 mg of hemp extract from Evo Hemp.

The line is launching with six flavors: Joy (Peach & Yerba Mate), Energy (Raspberry Lemon, Guayusa and Green Tea), Peace (Watermelon, Mint & Basil), Wellbeing (Blueberries, Reishi Shrooms & Hops), Calm (Lavender & Chamomile) and Passion (Passionfruit, Hibiscus & Lime). Each product is enhanced with 33 mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived cannabinoids. The Energy SKU also contains 133 mg of caffeine.

The packaging for Mood33’s Hemp Infused Herbal Teas looks like a sibling variation of its flagship product. It still features a white bottle with the Mood33 logo and a cannabis leaf shape in the middle of the bottle. But for this product, they’ve chosen a 12 oz. resealable metal bottle. It’s taller and more slender looking and, to some extent, looks more like a functional beverage than even the THC-enhanced version does.

The hierarchy and naming convention is slightly out of order -- the SKU name has been placed at the top and the flavor name in the middle below the logo -- but it still feels like a pretty intuitive product in that the SKU name isn’t really all that important (case in point: the consumer is probably after “Peach Yerba Mate” rather than “Joy”). There’s a fruit graphic, which is certainly helpful; otherwise, the rest of the real estate is devoted a large callout for the 33 mg of hemp CBD.

All in all, we think Mood33 has created a package that looks credible as a functional beverage and is, thanks to the choice of packaging, going to catch the eye as something different.

What they’ve created inside the bottle is a bit of a throwback to the days of fruit flavored iced tea products. These products are sugar sweetened (12g - 16g of added sugars), use natural flavors, and, in all but one of the SKUs, contain a touch of fruit juice. At 60-70 calories per bottle, these products have just the right amount of flavor and thankfully lack the dry mouth effect that you’ll find in many CBD beverages.

Our only further thought on the product formulations is that Wellbeing, which contains reishi mushrooms and hops, might be a bit too adventurous relative to the others.

Overall, we like what Mood33 has created with its line of CBD infused herbal teas. It’s a nice offering both as far as the category goes and complementing the company’s THC (and, therefore, regulated) product with one that has a bit more immediate potential to go wide.