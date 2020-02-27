Covers Products: New Orleans

Nitro Beverage Co. is a New Jersey based purveyor of organic nitro-infused cold brew coffee. The brand’s latest offering, a New Orleans-style cold brew, showcases its ability to create subtle flavor profiles without using added sugar or flavorings.

The sugar-free product is made with three simple ingredients: filtered water, organic Fair Trade certified coffee and organic chicory. Each 12 oz can contains 5 calories along with 200 mg of caffeine.

Simple is often better when it comes to cold brew coffee, and Nitro’s new flavor is no exception: this flavor is bold but super smooth and coffee-centric. The added chicory, which is what makes this a New Orleans-style brew, adds subtle nutty notes and gives the product a bit more depth than the brand’s flagship nitro cold brew.

For its packaging, this product uses a shrink sleeve label with a matte finish on a 12 oz can. We love the matte finish both for its visual appeal and for its soft feeling in your hand. Nitro has done a nice job creating a label with a tight layout and a hierarchy that can be quickly read from top to bottom.

This flavor uses a purple accent color, which, at first glance, we think consumers may assume is more of a literal cue (e.g. indicating grape or lavender). But purple, a color associated with New Orleans and Mardi Gras, does offer some nice contrast from their flagship SKU.

In the end, this is a very well executed product and one that definitely lives up to the quality of Nitro Beverage Co.’s original nitro cold brew. However, it’s an extension that probably appeals to the same consumer that drinks (or would drink) the flagship SKU, so it’s hard to see this as something that will really expand their base. Still, we think that this is a solid offering that doesn’t disappoint and acts as a nice showcase of the brand’s high standards of quality.