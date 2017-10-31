Covers Products: Blueberry Lavender Antioxidant Lemonade, Original Antioxidant Lemonade, Passionfruit Antioxidant Lemonade

Poppilu is a line of all natural lemonades that is attempting to position itself as an antioxidant lemonade that’s “bold on citrus, not on sugar.”

To achieve this, each flavor of Poppilu contains between 16 and 19 percent juice, with added aronia berries (for the antioxidant component), and a blend of sugar and stevia. The net result is a product that has 60 calories and 14g of sugar per 12 oz. bottle.

The taste of Poppilu is pretty straightforward, starting with the sweet and lemony flavors that are at the base of each variety. There are currently three flavors in total: Original, Passionfruit, and Blueberry Lavender.

The Original, which is simply lemonade with aronia berry, has a pink hue and a flavor profile that’s on par with other good quality mainstream lemonades. There’s nothing overly standout from that perspective, although it’s nice that you can’t taste the stevia right away (it hits your palate eventually though).

As for the two fruit flavored varieties, the core flavor is still that of lemonade, which was to be expected. We found the blueberry flavor to be the most noticeable and enjoyable of the two, with the passionfruit seeming a bit sweeter and less tart than the Original variety.

Poppilu’s packaging is a 12 oz. plastic bottle that has been fully wrapped. We hate to say it, but we think that the approach that they are trying feels like something that hasn’t worked overly well in the past (many acai and similar products have gone this route). It’s busy looking, both in the name of the brand and the design approach, which seems amiss for a type of beverage that’s often best executed with simplicity in mind.

From our perspective, the proposition of an antioxidant lemonade feels like a tough sell and one that requires a lot more of an explanation than the products that it competes with. The product is complex and requires thought on the part of the consumer: What is it? How do you pronounce it? What does it taste like? Poppilu needs to work on eliminating some of these hurdles. Otherwise, the consumer will probably just pick up a competing product rather than figure it out.

Plus, there’s a whole other side of the product about the juice content, with its aronia berries from Iowa and lemons from California that’s completely lost in the mix.

In the end, Poppilu feels like a product line that needs further thought before it’s ready for primetime. There might be some potential there, but it feels too complex in its appearance and flavor right now.