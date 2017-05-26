Covers Products: Ginger Beer

Made in San Diego, Calif. in small batches, Preston’s Ginger Beer is one of the best-tasting ginger beers that we’ve sampled in a while.

It starts with quality ingredients: water, organic ginger juice, organic turbinado sugar, organic cane sugar, organic lemon juice, cream of tartar, and yeast. The recipe, which is based on a 100- year-old South African recipe that was handed down from the founder’s grandmother, is potent, but balanced. The ginger flavor is very fresh and builds in intensity as you consume it. We really like the touch of lemon juice, which offers a really subtle citrus note at the finish. Lastly, there’s the sweetness (22 grams of sugar per 8 oz.) and carbonation, both of which seem on par with other craft ginger beers.

On the outside, this product is very much the product of a small batch process. The 16 oz. apothecary-style bottle is one that’s more commonly used for cold-brew and kombucha, but it seems like a decent fit for a small batch ginger beer. However, we feel like the label could be improved upon. In particular, using a white label, rather than the current clear one, would be cleaner looking. And we’re also not super fond of how they’ve placed “San Diego” and “California” on the front of the bottle in a spot that seems more appropriate for a flavor name.

Beyond that, our question for Preston’s is similar to that of other single SKU offerings: how can this be developed into a full product line? It’s hard to see the product being overly successful with just one flavor. There’s some nice history in the story behind the product, so perhaps that can be fleshed out into a more broad product line.

Overall, there’s definitely some room for improvement with the packaging and their strategy, but the liquid that they’ve created is definitely one of the better-tasting ginger beers out there.