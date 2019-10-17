REBBL Tonic

Covers Products: Cold-Brew Cola, Forest Berry, Ginger Gold, Mystic Mint

Rebbl’s Sparkling Prebiotic Tonics is a line of USDA certified organic beverages that contain 6 grams of prebiotic fiber per 15.2 oz. bottle. The products were formulated to provide digestive support with minimal sugar content, thanks to the use of stevia.

The line currently consists of four flavors: Cold-Brew Cola, Mystic Mint, Forest Berry and Ginger Gold. None contain cane sugar, which is something that they call out on the back of the label. Instead, the flavors use sweeteners such as coconut sugar and honey, or, in the case of Forest Berry, are simply sweetened with juice. The four SKUs have between 60 and 80 calories and 6 to 8 grams of sugars.

Their choice of packaging is a 15.2 oz. clear glass bottle with a clear label and a white cap. The products look the part of a sparkling kombucha or prebiotic soda, which is clearly what they are going for; there’s literally a dig at kombucha’s sugar content on the back of the label. However, we found it pretty difficult to read some of the labels, especially the Ginger Gold, which has almost no contrast between the gold colored liquid and the color of the text that’s on the label. We think that they’ll need to improve this.

On the functional side of things, the products all contain prebiotic fiber as well as other functional ingredients, such as peppermint extract. In addition, several of the flavors contain naturally occurring caffeine from added tea, coffee or yerba mate. While it’s nice to see Rebbl adding functionality to these products, the lack of a consistent functional theme aside from the fiber makes for a somewhat complex value proposition.

From a taste perspective, all four of the flavors are crisp, light and have a modest amount of sweetness. They’ve done a nice job of working with the stevia, with the most pronounced taste coming in the Cold-Brew Cola (coffee and stevia is always a challenge).

Here’s a more in depth rundown of the SKUs:

Ginger Gold - As previously mentioned, this product has gold colored liquid, which is from the added turmeric and ginger. On top of that, the product contains lemon, cayenne, and honey. There’s some nice spice to this product and we like the hint of lemon to round things out.

Cold-Brew Cola - Calling this flavor a “cola” feels like a mistake that will hurt its marketability, but otherwise the combination of cold-brew coffee, vanilla and lemon works pretty well aside from the slight stevia note at the finish.

Mystic Mint - Yerba mate, hibiscus, lemon and peppermint are the core flavors in this variety. It’s slightly floral and has notes of lemon and mint at the finish. This tastes like the most mainstream of the four flavors that we sampled.

Forest Berry - Black tea, elderberry, bergamot and lemon combine to create this flavor, which is fruit forward but has a good amount of tea flavor to it. It’s good, but we feel as though the fruits are slightly out of balance with the tea.

In the end, we think that these flavors are all on the right track, although some refinement would probably help across the board.

That being said, we really like the potential of Rebbl’s Sparkling Prebiotic Tonics to bring the brand into the healthy sparkling beverage category.