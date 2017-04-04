Covers Products: Original Black

With almost a limitless number of cold brew coffee options on the market today, new entries have to offer something different -- and better -- than what’s already out there. Otherwise, what an upstart offers is probably going to end up a commodity player, at best.

So let’s take a look at Rise, which, having launched a ready to drink nitro cold brew in Summer 2016, is a relatively new player in the space. At this point, they’ve honed in on nitro cold brew, which is something that they’ve been offering in the New York City area for a little while now.

While there are a growing number of nitro offerings out there, this is, given the extra technical hurdle of working with nitro, still a point of differentiation for now. Fortunately though, what Rise has created is one of the best tasting nitro cold brews out there.

Using sustainably sourced Peruvian coffee beans, the product has a bold but super smooth flavor. There’s also a natural sweetness and creaminess, which is a pretty neat trick for a product that is just black coffee without anything added but gas. And the way that they’ve infused nitrogen into this product is perfect. It doesn’t have that “prickly” flavor that you’ll find in some of the products. Instead, it gives the product a soft and layered mouthfeel that’s extremely enjoyable. Putting all of this together, Rise has the type of flavor that will, at least in our opinion, separate the brand (along with the few other brands that can do something similar) from the pack.

On the packaging front, Rise still has some work to do. The company is currently using a 12 oz. can with a label applied, which isn’t the most polished looking product out there. Developing their own can design would really help take this product to the next level, especially if they can really make the Rise Brewing Co. brand pop. Right now, the product isn’t horrible looking -- and it effectively communicates what the product is -- but there’s definitely a bigger opportunity if they can up the visual appeal and better communicate what sets their cold brew apart from others.

Overall, Rise has done a tremendous job with the liquid inside this can. It’s definitely one of the best tasting cold brew coffees that’s currently on the market. Now, they just need to step up the product’s packaging.