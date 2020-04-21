Bardstown Bourbon Company to Release New Bourbon in May

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Bardstown Bourbon Company, will launch a new expression with French Armagnac house Château de Laubade as part of its Collaborative Series on Friday, May 1. Available in select markets as a limited release, this collaboration with Château de Laubade is an exceptional 12-year-old Indiana bourbon finished in Armagnac barrels for 18 months.

“This unique, limited collaboration has a striking burst of white flowers and bright citrus that blend beautifully with classic aged bourbon,” said Bardstown Bourbon Company Vice President of Hospitality and Education, Dan Callaway. “On the palate, rich apricot with honey, espresso and cinnamon spice combine to create a layered and appealing flavor. A sublime, balanced finish quickly becomes the star of this transatlantic partnership.”

Bardstown Bourbon Company Château de Laubade is the latest addition to the Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Collaborative Series, a line of innovative bourbons that have been finished in brandy, beer, mistelle and French oak wine barrels.

“For Château de Laubade, collaborating with Bardstown Bourbon Company was very exciting, as bourbon is in many ways similar to Armagnac: a long heritage, true craftmanship, a deep notion of “terroir” and great human adventures,” said Château de Laubade Directeur Général chez Famille Lesgourgues, Denis Lesgourgues. “The science of wood is a prime element for aging the greatest Armagnacs, and Laubade pays meticulous attention in selecting the local Gascony “black” oak trees for its barrels. By using high quality barrels that have contained the finest Armagnacs, we knew that it would result in a fantastic bourbon expression. Through this collaboration with expert professionals in Kentucky, we are adding a new dimension to our quest for innovation.”

Bardstown Bourbon Company’s full Collaborative Series and product lineup includes:

Bardstown Bourbon Company Château de Laubade (118.4 proof/59.2% ABV) $124.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company Goodwood Brewing Company Walnut Brown Ale (103.2 proof/51.6% ABV) $124.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company The Prisoner Wine Co. Collaboration (100 proof/50% ABV) $124.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company Copper & Kings American Apple Brandy (120.40 proof/60.20% ABV) $124.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company Copper & Kings Double Muscat Mistelle (91.90 proof/49.95% ABV) $349.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company Goodwood Brewing Company Honey Ale (110.10 proof/55.05% ABV) $124.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company?Fusion Series?#2 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (98.9 proof/49.45% ABV) $59.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series #2 (122 proof/ 61% ABV)?$129.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company’s products are now available in Kentucky, Indiana and Colorado through Republic National Distributing Company;California, Nevada and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits; Nashville and Central Tennessee through Ajax Turner Distributing Company; Knoxville and Eastern Tennessee through Empire Distributing; Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Delaware through Prestige-Ledroit; and Illinois through Momentum Beverage Team.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland at 1500 Parkway Drive in Bardstown, Kentucky, Bardstown Bourbon Company is one of the country’s most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the modern distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson’s, High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with its exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Bardstown Bourbon Company Kitchen and Bar. The company was founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Château de Laubade

Located in Sorbets d’Armagnac in the heart of the prestigious Bas Armagnac district, Château de Laubade?was built in 187o. Today, it is France’s premier Armagnac property, with seven aging cellars and a single vineyard of 260 sustainably farmed acres. For more information, visit?chateaudelaubade.com or follow on Facebook.

