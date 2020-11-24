Black Bowmore and Aston Martin Team For DB5 1964 Scotch Whisky

Islay, Scotland – Bowmore®, the oldest licensed distillery on Scotland’s isle of Islay, and Aston Martin have unveiled their first collaborative creation:Black Bowmore DB5 1964. This striking concept brings together an iconic whisky and a legendary car in a bottle of equal parts, featuring exceptional single malt and a genuine Aston Martin DB5 piston.

With only 25 bottles for sale,this exceptionally rare 31-Year-Old BlackBowmore DB5 1964 is a celebration of time and a definitive moment in history for both Bowmore and Aston Martin. It is also a celebration of shared values and passions, as it showcases great innovation and invention.

A beautifully inspiring masterpiece, this unique, handcrafted vessel houses an equally exceptional Black Bowmore single malt. The significance of 1964 is paramount, as it represents a truly defining era of evolution for both Bowmore and Aston Martin.

For Bowmore, 1964 is arguably one of the most significant points in the distillery’s 240-year history. The arrival of a new boiler allowed the distillery to enter the modern age of distilling, as coal fires made way for steam in heating the stills. It was the first distillation from this new boiler that produced the spirit which was to become the iconic Black Bowmore, a sublimely rich and decadent single malt reflected in awe-inspiring deep darkness.

First distilled on November 5, 1964, Black Bowmore has become one of the rarest and most sought-after single malt whiskies ever created. This latest release represents only the sixth bottling of this exquisite single malt. Since 1993, there have only been approximately six thousand bottles of Black Bowmore made available, thus adding to the desirability of this iconic whisky.

David Turner, Distillery Manager at Bowmorecommented, “1964 represents a significant date in the modern history of the distillery. Not only a key moment in how we distilled our spirit, but perhaps even more significant as this very spirit went onto create Black Bowmore. These defining moments are fundamental to the history of Bowmore. This collaboration with Aston Martin has allowed us to once again showcase this iconic single malt in the most incredible way.”

For Aston Martin, this was the era of their most iconic car. Launched in 1963 to considerable acclaim, the Aston Martin DB5 is now widely regarded as ‘the most famous car in the world’, not least by virtue of its links to the world’s most celebrated secret agent in 1964.

On its debut, the DB5 represented a subtle but important evolution over its immediate predecessor, the DB4 Series 5, not least by virtue of an increase in engine capacity to 4.0-litres. This of course made the DB5 that much more of a sporting saloon which, combined with its exceptional styling, helped it to become one of the most desirable and admired sports cars of its generation. Sir David Brown, the then owner of Aston Martin Lagonda and the man who gave his initials to the ‘DB’ lineage, said of the car: “I believe it is the essential character of the DB5, and its ability to perform perfectly in all conditions, that makes this car so intensely satisfying to own.” It is this relentless pursuit of power with purpose that still helps to define the appeal of Aston Martin today.

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “This exciting new association with Bowmore gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate a vital part of our star-studded history by combining the unrivalled appeal of the iconic DB5 with the cultured flavours of this world-renowned single malt.”

In keeping with a commitment to true craftsmanship, the Black Bowmore DB5 bottle itself is handcrafted by Glasstorm, a bespoke contemporary glass studio, based in North East Scotland. With more than 50 years of glass design, sculpting and creative expertise, each bottle took up to one week to complete, reflecting the continued thread of attention to detail and skill which defines this collaboration.

Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is presented in a handmade presentation box, itself a work of art. Inspired by the distillery’s coastal home, the deep blue color and wave embossing evoke a true sense of place. Created from the finest string-grain calfskin, featuring a custom solid brass latch and hinges, plated with nickel, reflective of the DB5.

The partners are set to unveil a series of collaborative projects and products over the coming months and years, ranging from exceptional experiences to design-led product initiatives with the goal of offering fans of the brands, across a broad spectrum, the opportunities to connect with the partnership.

As world class luxury brands Bowmore and Aston Martin urge consumers never to drink and drive. Drink Smart®messaging will be integrated into all brand activations around the partnership; while the dedicated Drink Smart®platform ensures communication with legal-purchase age adults about making informed, responsible choices.https://www.drinksmart.com/reducing-drunk-driving-or-drink-driving

Black Bowmore DB5 1964 will be available from late Autumn 2020 with a suggested retail price of $65,000.

Tasting Notes: Black Bowmore DB5 1964, 31 Years Old – 49.6% ABV

Aged for 31 years exclusively in Williams & Humbert Walnut Brown Oloroso Sherry Butt

On the eye:Deep obsidian black

Breathe in:Layers of ripe exotic fruits and creme caramel. As time moves on soft tobacco smoke, aromatic orange peel and rich black cherry come to the fore

Taste: Intense flavors of mango, passion fruit and acacia honey interwoven with a powerful combination of coffee and tobacco smoke

Savor:A wonderfully long and decadent finish with tropical fruits and spice, defining more than 240 years of craftsmanship

ABOUT ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA

Aston Martin Lagonda is a luxury automotive group focused on the creation of exclusive cars and SUVs. The iconic Aston Martin brand fuses the latest technology, exceptional hand craftsmanship and timeless design to produce models including the Vantage, DB11, DBS Superleggera and the new SUV, DBX. Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates and exports cars which are sold in 51 countries around the world.

Lagonda was founded in 1899 and Aston Martin in 1913. The two brands came together in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown.

ABOUT BOWMORE

Founded in 1779, Bowmore® is the oldest licensed distillery on Islay, one of the Scottish isles which make up the region known as the ‘Islands’ in the lexicon of Whisky. The other regions are the Highlands, Speyside and the Lowlands. Islay malts are famous for their characteristic smokiness and Bowmore is no exception; the malt is carefully smoked in a peat-fired kiln, using skills honed over two centuries to craft a perfectly balanced Single Malt.

Time is savored at Bowmore and the distillery’s adherence to traditional production methods helps to shape the character of its Single Malts. Today, it prides itself as one of the rare distilleries which still produces its own floor malted barley, hand-turned by a traditional wooden malt shovel and hand drawn machinery. Water for the whiskies is specially drawn from the Laggan River, with its rich peaty overtones – the same Islay peat that fires the malt-drying kiln.

Bowmore Distillery’s close proximity to the sea is also vital in determining the final character of its spirit. The legendary Bowmore No. 1 Vaults is where most of the whiskies spend their long lives resting quietly in the cool, dark, damp cellars below sea level, oblivious to the waves thrashing the vault’s sea-facing wall.

They mature in oak casks, previously used for bourbon, sherry or claret, gradually developing rich and mellow flavours until the expertise of our whisky makers deems them ready for bottling. It is this combination of peat, barley, sea breeze, water, wood, people and tradition that together create the perfectly balanced warm and smoky character of Bowmore® Single Malt Scotch Whiskies. Through peerless maturation expertise and sense of timing, Bowmore® is “Time, Savoured®” – a rich reward for those that appreciate the value of time and an exquisite whisky coveted the world over.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit beamsuntory.com and drinksmart.com.

http://www.bowmore.com