Boozie Cocktails Partners With Hayden Beverage For Pandemic Relief

BOISE, IDAHO – Idaho-based canned cocktail company, Boozie, in partnership with Hayden Beverage, will donate $2 for each can of Boozie purchased at participating retailers starting June 1, 2020. Donations will go to the Boozie Cocktails For COVID-19 Idaho Relief Fund, pledging up to $60,000. Funds will support local registered nurses who are facing the frontlines of the pandemic in addition to student loan debt upon their graduation from Boise State University’s RN to BS program. The Blaine County Charitable Fund, which provides grant money to Blaine County residents who are experiencing financial hardship due to the unanticipated crisis, will also receive a donation.

Boozie, in collaboration with the Boise State College of Health Sciences School of Nursing, has established a student loan debt assistance fund for Boise State Nurses. The fund will award qualifying nurses with a financial gift toward their student loan debt. Boise State University’s RN to BS program is a degree completion program for working licensed registered nurses with an associate’s degree in nursing to earn their baccalaureate degree in the science of nursing.

Boozie co-founders and Boise State University alumni, Luke and Kasey Dixon, have personal connections to nurses as Luke’s sister is a nurse working in the fight against COVID-19. “We recognized a unique opportunity to thank those who have been tirelessly working the frontlines in Idaho while also continuing their education at Boise State to provide higher quality care,” said Kasey.

The Dixons reside in Blaine County where they have witnessed firsthand the impact of the pandemic in their community. Boozie retailer and locally owned mainstay, Atkinsons’ Market, will also contribute a dollar for each can of Boozie sold at one of their three locations during the month of June. Atkinsons’ contributions will benefit the Blaine County Charitable Fund through Boozie Cocktails for COVID-19 Idaho Relief Fund.

“Our industry has not been hit nearly as hard as most,” said Dodds Hayden, owner and CEO of Hayden Beverage. “We are grateful to share our fortune and help those in our communities. Boozie came up with a great idea to do so and we are excited to participate.”

Boozie can be purchased from several Idaho retailers including Albertsons, both Boise Co-Op locations, Costco, Fred Meyer, Atkinsons’, Idaho State Liquor Stores and Whole Foods Market.

Boozie, the original farm-to-can premium cocktail offers flavors with potato vodka or blanco tequila from Mexico. Produced in Rigby, Idaho, Boozie is distributed in Idaho by Hayden Beverage. For more information including where to find Boozie in your area, please visit boozie.com. Keep up with the #goodcleanfun when you follow Boozie on Instagram @drinkboozie.

