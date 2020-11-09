Catoctin Creek Distilling Company to Release Peach Barrel Select Rye Whisky

PURCELLVILLE, Va. — Catoctin Creek Distilling Company is excited to bring a taste of summer to fall with the launch of its Peach Barrel Select Rye Whisky on Monday, Nov. 16. A limited availability of approximately 540 bottles, this 100% Virginia rye whisky was aged in Catoctin Creek’s charred new oak barrels and then finished for over one year in peach brandy barrels from its Short Hill Mountain Peach Brandy.

“This is the first time we’ve released our peach brandy finished rye whisky to the public, and we’re excited to hear what people think,” said Catoctin Creek co-owner and chief distiller, Becky Harris. “I tasted this at various proofs and really liked how the peach came through at 40% ABV. It’s still very rich, with a nice hint of summer to warm up those cooler nights to come.”

The new expression costs $45.90 and goes on sale in Catoctin Creek’s online store on Monday, Nov. 16 for curbside pickup or direct shipping in Virginia only. It will also be available at liquor stores throughout Catoctin Creek’s distribution footprint.

Catoctin Creek Distilling Co. Peach Barrel Select Rye Whisky (80 Proof/40% ABV) $45.90/750mL

Catoctin Creek Distilling’s distribution footprint includes the following 26 markets in the United States: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming, and internationally in Finland, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, Italy, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

About Catoctin Creek Distilling:

Catoctin Creek Distilling Company, The Virginia Rye Whisky ?, was founded by Scott and Becky Harris in 2009. Inspired by the history and craft of Virginia, Catoctin Creek made a name for itself as the first legal distillery since Prohibition in Purcellville, Virginia’s Loudoun County. The craft distillery is home to Virginia’s most-awarded whisky, Roundstone Rye, which has been presented gold medals across the globe and stands out through its old-world production methods. Catoctin Creek prides itself on sourcing rye whisky, gin, and seasonal brandy from local and organic grains and fruits, with spirits available in 26 states and 3 continents. The Harris’ intricate attention to detail results in high quality internationally acclaimed products, including seasonal releases and private cask offerings, that recognize the true craft of Virginia spirits. For more information, call (540) 751-8404. Follow Catoctin Creek on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

For More Information:

https://www.catoctincreekdistilling.com