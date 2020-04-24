Del Mar Wine Seltzer Launches Wine-Based Hard Seltzer Portfolio

ST. HELENA, Calif. — Del Mar Wine Seltzer today announced its entry into the wildly popular $1 billion hard seltzer category with a unique wine-based offering made in Napa Valley from premium California grapes. Black Cherry, Grapefruit, White Peach and Watermelon flavors are debuting in 355mL cans sold in four-packs for $8.99. The 4% ABV offering is now shipping nationally from the Trinchero Family Estates wine & spirits portfolio.

“As a family-owned Napa Valley winery with a legacy of giving consumers what they want, we made the decision to enter the space with a light, refreshing and sophisticated wine-based seltzer to challenge malt-based seltzers within the category,” said Dave Derby, senior vice president marketing for Trinchero Family Estates. “We are confident that consumers will appreciate our decision to leverage our 72 years of winemaking experience to create a grape-based seltzer made from transparent ingredients that they know and love.”

With simple ingredients, natural flavors and no added sugar at 95 calories per can, Del Mar Wine Seltzer was designed with wellness in mind. Black Cherry – made from California white wine – incorporates a hint of lavender in the blend. Grapefruit – made from California Rosé wine – fittingly delivers a hint of rose. White Peach – made from California white wine – has a hint of honeysuckle. And Watermelon – made from California Rosé wine – offers a hint of mint. Each of the four refreshing flavors captures the essence of delicious fruit, with a touch of natural sweetness that wine – not added sugar – provides.

Like its namesake oceanfront city, Del Mar Wine Seltzer evokes a beachside state-of-mind. Popping the top of Del Mar brings memories of sun on your shoulders, friends by your side and toes in the sand. Kick off your spring, bring on your summer and reach for the beach with Del Mar – an all-new crisp and refreshing seltzer made from premium California grapes and natural flavors that you can trust.

