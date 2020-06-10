Distillery 291 Releases Colorado Straight Whiskeys as Father’s Day Tributes

Colorado Springs, CO – Just in time for Father’s Day, Distillery 291 announced two new tasting room releases – 291 Colorado Straight Rye Whiskey and 291 Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Matured in deep-charred, new American white oak barrels for three years each, these limited offerings are the oldest whiskeys 291 has released to date.

“This year, these two special releases are a tribute to the two young men that do me the honor of calling me Dad,” said Michael Myers, owner and founding distiller of 291. “Our Father’s Day releases are always meaningful to us, and these straight whiskeys are a great way to commemorate the day and to acknowledge that we all get better as we get older.”

A limited tasting room release, there are 222 bottles of 291 Colorado Straight Rye Whiskey and 176 bottles of 291 Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey available. As an added gifting bonus, Distillery 291 will offer a limited amount of bottles signed by Myers in its tasting room. To reserve a bottle, customers can purchase online at distillery291.com/to-go/ and pick-up in person at 291’s tasting room (1647 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905) beginning June 14, 2020.

More info on the releases:

291 Colorado Straight Rye Whiskey (Batch #1)

Loads of rich caramel and toffee upfront on the nose. Leather and pipe tobacco add an earthiness, while cinnamon and clove balance it out with some spice. Hints of toasted oak and aspen round out the nose. The palate is viscous, with the clove, toffee, tobacco, and toasted oak at the forefront. There is a warming black pepper note with the return of the caramel for the long, pleasant finish. This is an assertive and spice forward rye, and yet somehow, at the same, a soft and sweet rye.

Made from malted rye and corn mash.

64.3% Alc/Vol – 128.6 PROOF

291 Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey (Batch #1)

The nose is full of assorted stone fruits such as apricots, nectarines, and peach cobbler, along with floral potpourri. Herbal tea, mint, and black pepper add spiciness and depth to the nose, while cedar and aspen dance around on the edges. The stone fruits are the first to greet the palate, along with the mint and herbal tea. The texture is surprisingly soft, especially given the high proof. The clove and black pepper spices quickly move in as it transitions to a lively finish with apricots, aspen, and floral notes.

Made from corn, malted rye, malted barley mash.

66.9% Alc/Vol – 133.8 PROOF

About Distillery 291

Distillery 291 is a small batch whiskey distillery nestled in the stunning foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Located in Colorado Springs, the distillery sits in the shadow of Pikes Peak where owner and distiller, Michael Myers, aims to replicate the taste, smell, and folklore of the Wild West. Today, Distillery 291 is distilling, from grain to barrel, to bottle, ten distinctive Colorado whiskeys. The young distillery has earned bushels of national and international awards for its spirits with the unique character and flavor of a bygone era, including the title of World’s Best Rye at the 2018 World Whiskies Awards. Distillery 291 embodies traditions of the past married with the boldness of the future: Rugged, Refined, and Rebellious. Hardmade the Colorado way.

For More Information:

https://www.distillery291.com