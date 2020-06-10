Duvernois Creative Spirits Launches MAINFORTE Line of Sanitization Products

Montreal – Nearly 3 months after the start of the COVID-19 crisis in Quebec, Duvernois Creative Spirits officially announces the launch of MAINFORTE: a line of effective and certified cleaning and disinfecting products in compliance with the highest quality standards in the industry. Products made in Quebec in collaboration with local companies, but, above all, a desire to promote a very specific cause: to lend a hand to those who need it. The hygiene of hands and of everything they touch is at the heart of MAINFORTE’s mission.

MAINFORTE, PROTECTING HUMAN BEINGS

Inspired by the thousands who, from the start of the crisis, lent a helping hand across the four corners of the province and acted heroically to help others, the entire Duvernois team decided to join the fight as of March 18, 2020. Among these heroes, care attendants, paramedics, nurses, truck drivers, employees of companies offering essential services and priority manufacturers, each of them inspired us in this fight. A necessity today, in times of crisis, as well as tomorrow, after the crisis, MAINFORTE is for them. MAINFORTE is a symbol of solidarity, cooperation and resilience. MAINFORTE is our way of taking care of you, protecting your family, protecting human beings.

DUVERNOIS CREATIVE SPIRITS, PROPELLING CAUSES

You lent us a hand, now it’s our turn to give you MAINFORTE.

At Duvernois Creative Spirits, we are proud to support causes before prevailing products. MAINFORTE is no exception.

MAINFORTE was inspired by the French expression prêter main-forte, which refers to the help, the assistance given to someone who usually finds himself in a difficult situation or is undertaking something perilous.

This crisis opened our eyes: it is unacceptable for any one of us to be in danger because of a lack of health resources. Homeless shelters, women’s shelters, non-profit organizations all found themselves helpless during the crisis.

This is why, for each MAINFORTE product sold, we pledge to make a donation of products equivalent to 1% of our sales to non-profit organizations across the province.

Being able to protect oneself and others is not a luxury, but a necessity.

THE CHU SAINTE-JUSTINE FOUNDATION – A CAUSE IN NEED OF A HAND

With its launch, MAINFORTE is proud to have registered as a front-line donor to the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. Our donation of $25,000 will contribute to the Emergency Fund, which aims to support research at CHU Sainte-Justine, in addition to meeting the urgent needs of the hospital centre.

“At the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, the context of COVID-19 has compromised our ability to support the critical priorities of Sainte-Justine hospital, which continue to demand our full attention. Currently, the Foundation is in a weakened position which does not allow us to offer our usual support to Sainte-Justine, particularly to its research centre.” – Maud Cohen, President and General Manager of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation.

“Without Sainte-Justine Hospital, Pur Vodka would not have seen the light of day. Without Pur Vodka, MAINFORTE would never have seen the light of day. Getting involved was obvious, a simply natural gesture. For me, this gift represents, in a way, a return home, to the hospital that gave me so much. Illness is not in quarantine; together we can help Sainte-Justine respond to the emergency.” – Nicolas Duvernois, CEO of Duvernois Creative Spirits.

A whole new line of products for Duvernois Creative Spirits.

Hand sanitizers, a multi-surface disinfectant, biodegradable cleaning wipes, a brand-new line of hygiene products sees the light of day at Duvernois Creative Spirits.

The company also promises several collaborations with local companies in order to expand its offerings, starting with KLIIN’s wide range of reusable towels, Caprina goat milk soaps by Canus, as well as free-standing XÉNON hand sanitizer stands, all proudly Quebec companies.

“For years, I have been advocating in favor of the importance of encouraging the local economy. Over the past three months, we have been witnessing a collective awakening on the subject. Our various collaborations with fantastic local companies allow us to promote the know-how of Quebec entrepreneurs while proudly supporting our own economy.” – Nicolas Duvernois, CEO of Duvernois Creative Spirits.

About MAINFORTE

Protecting human beings, nothing less.

MAINFORTE was born out of a crisis, a pandemic, a shortage of hand sanitizer at a time when we needed it the most.

A human and committed brand that, since the beginning of COVID-19, has multiplied initiatives to lend a hand to those suffering most.

Good hand hygiene and the sanitization of everything they touch is more than ever a top priority

About Duvernois Creative Spirits

Now 3 distinct brands (romeo’s gin, Pur Vodka and MAINFORTE) brought together under one roof, Duvernois Creative Spirits is proud to be a catalyst for causes: emerging entrepreneurship for Pur Vodka, the democratization of urban art for romeo’s gin, and hand hygiene for MAINFORTE.

Now more committed than ever, Nicolas Duvernois and his team are redoubling their efforts to put in place crazy ideas that will propel us forward, as a company, but also as a society.

About the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation’s mission is to engage the community and support the CHU Sainte-Justine in its pursuit of excellence and its commitment to providing children and mothers with one of the highest levels of healthcare in the world, today and in the future.

For More Information:

https://www.mainforte.co