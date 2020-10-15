Firefly Distillery Announces Release of New Low Country Gin

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, releases a new spirit, Distillery Expressions Low Country Gin. Made in small batches with organic juniper and select botanicals, the new spirit is exclusively available at the Park Circle distillery.

Crafting the best formula for its new American dry gin is done by hand-grinding organic botanicals in order to closely monitor the grind size of each ingredient. Distilled in a 50-gallon small batch still and rested for the perfect marriage of craft and balance, flavors of crisp juniper and citrus aromas flow into a sweet and woody heart with a clean, dry pepper finish.

“The demand for gin has soared in the past year and it is a favorite of mine, so naturally we wanted to add this to the mix of our products,” says Head Distiller and General Manager Jay Macmurphy. “It’s a versatile spirit that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways and we’ll be using local ingredients, so we’re keeping it close to home.”

Available for purchase at the Spruill Avenue distillery, the new Distillery Expressions Low Country Gin will be added into the tasting experience as part of the distillery tour. Open from 12pm – 6 pm Monday through Saturday, tours and tastings offer unique insight into the history of Firefly, the moonshine and spirits industry and the distilling process.

To celebrate the launch of the new spirit, Firefly Distillery debuts two new gin cocktails featured on its menu including The Bluebird, Garden Party and the Distiller’s Gin & Tonic using local mixers from Cannonborough Beverage Co, Bittermilk and Sallie’s Greatest.

About Firefly Distillery

Firefly Distillery is the birthplace of Firefly Spirits. What began as an idea for the world’s first sweet tea vodka has grown into South Carolina’s largest distillery. Outgrowing its flagship location on Wadmalaw Island, Firefly Distillery expanded its operations with its new 25,000 square foot distillery in North Charleston. Keeping with traditions of history and Southern hospitality, the new distillery offers a place to gather for friends, family, corporate events and weddings. Set under the oaks and surrounded by marsh views, the distillery is a destination for locals and visitors alike with live music, food trucks, events and a gift shop. Visitors can experience the distillation process first hand with various tastings and purchase Firefly Spirits including the new small batch bourbon and many other distillery specialties.

For More Information:

