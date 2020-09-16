Fistful of Bourbon Launches Nationally

NEW YORK, NY — It’s a hot day in the wild, wild west. A cowboy interrupts a duel to slather sunscreen all over his face, while questioning the whole idea of scheduling shootouts at high noon. Another cowboy compares a bourbon’s smoothness to the silk loungewear he has taken to wearing. “It ain’t just a bourbon,” he says, “it’s a damn fistful.”

That smooth swig is Fistful of Bourbon, launched nationally by William Grant & Sons, the fiercely independent Scottish family distiller. Bringing over 100 years of blending expertise to the world of bourbon, Fistful is the first from-the-ground-up American whiskey from the award-winning portfolio. A blend of five straight bourbons –literally a fistful— Fistful is a one of kind whiskey delivering the best the category has to offer. A brand born from ingenuity, for its national launch Fistful of Bourbon created its own series of short brand films poking fun at cowboy movie clichés with writer and Saturday Night Live Movie Short Director Paul Briganti. Taking inspiration from Hollywood’s action packed Spaghetti Westerns, cult film classics and laugh out loud cowboy comedies, the Fistful of Bourbon world has been brought to life in these films and just in time for its coast to coast debut.

Known for his work on Saturday Night Live (NBC), Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV), and the Upright Citizens Brigade, Briganti worked with Fistful to create the series of shorts, giving consumers a glance into Fistful’s irreverent and hilarious world. The shorts star Frank Garcia-Hejl (writer, actor, director with Upright Citizens Brigade) and George Basil (a regular on HBO’s Crashing). To coincide with roll-out onto shelves and into saloons from east to west, the films launch across social media, streaming platforms and on FistfulofBourbon.com.

“Working with Fistful of Bourbon was so fun, it felt like making movies with friends,” said Briganti. “They have great taste in comedy, weren’t afraid to let me take creative risks, and they also make great bourbon, which has come in handy in 2020.”

“If you’ve ever found yourself daydreaming about who would win in a duel, Billy Crystal in City Slickers or Gene Wilder in Blazing Saddles, then Fistful of Bourbon is for you,” said National Brand Ambassador, Anthony Bohlinger. “There are many quirky characteristics that make Fistful what it is, from our blending process to our obsession with Hollywood and Western cult film culture. The trailer we created with Paul takes all of these things and wraps them in a wacky bow for viewer enjoyment.” While Fistful hopes to one day make a full length feature about just how damn good its bourbon is, for now 30 second clips accompanied by smooth, neat pours of whiskey will do just fine.

Originally launched in Texas in 2018, Fistful’s superior drinkability and playful personality caught on with bartenders and consumers alike priming the brand for its national launch in 2020. Fistful has been honored with a double gold medal in 2019 by the International Spirits Challenge, and most recently received a gold medal at 2020 San Francisco Spirits Awards.

Blended by William Grant & Sons Master Blender Brian Kinsman, who was awarded the 2017 ISC Master Distiller of the Year, and Kelsey McKechnie, William Grant & Sons Whisk(e)y Blender, Fistful of Bourbon was mastered after sampling loads of straight bourbons from all over America. “There’s an art and science to blending — and Fistful is a balance of both,” explained William Grant & Sons Whisk(e)y Blender, Kelsey McKechnie. “Our creative process combined the art of nosing and the science of blending. We’re excited to apply William Grant & Sons’ long-time blending experience to the American whiskey scene.”

Truly a full-fisted bourbon, the whiskey brings together five distinct flavors: balanced and sweet; green, leafy floral notes; soft spices and hints of nutmeg; buttery toffee; cinnamon and licorice. It’s blended and bottled at 45% ABV with an average SRP of $24.99 for 750ml and $1.99 for 50ml.

Fistful is available from September 2020 in on-and-off premise retailers and bars around America. For more information and to view the trailers, visitwww.fistfulofbourbon.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @FistfulofBourbon, order us in bars, and buy us by the bottle in -store or online.

