Garrison Brothers Distillery Expands West Coast Distribution Partnerships

Austin, TX – Garrison Brothers Distillery is excited to announce an expansion of distribution partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) together with Young’s Market Company (Young’s) to include Washington, effective immediately, and California starting September 1, 2020. Since 2015, RNDC/Young’s, has distributed Garrison Brothers throughout Arizona. While Garrison Brothers has been available in parts of California since 2015, this update in partnership will make the award-winning ultra-premium small batch bourbon more readily available across the entire state of California and Washington.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter of Garrison Brothers’ California and Washington story with RNDC/Young’s. This expanded partnership will give West Coasters the opportunity to experience and enjoy the full line of our handcrafted bourbons, whether it be from the comfort of their own home or at their favorite bars and restaurants,” shares Cole Kephart, Garrison Brothers Western Sales Director.

Established in 2006, Garrison Brothers is the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas. Located on a beautiful ranch in the Hill Country, Garrison Brothers authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey one barrel at a time. Their expressions, which include Small Batch, Single Barrel, Balmorhea, Cowboy, HoneyDew, and Laguna Madre, have earned a devoted following across the country, with limited-releases regularly selling out. This month, Garrison Brothers released its HoneyDew 2020, a honey-infused expression. In addition to being served in the best bars and restaurants across 30 states in America, Garrison Brothers is available in liquor stores, markets, shops across the West coast as well as online at shop.garrisonbros.com. Bottle prices typically range from $89.99 to $299.99.

ABOUT GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 15,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon™ normally sells out within hours of its release. Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and is one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. The business was founded in 2006.

Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon; bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2020, the Garrison Brothers team was awarded a double gold medal for its Balmorhea Twice-Barreled Bourbon, a silver medal for its Single Barrel Bourbon, and a bronze medal for its Small Batch Bourbon. Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible named Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon “American Micro Whiskey of the Year” in 2014 and again in 2017. Whisky Bible awarded the same distinction to Balmorhea Twice-Barreled Bourbon for 2019 and 2020. Garrison Brothers was voted Best Craft Whiskey Distillery in America by readers of USA Today in 2017.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visitgarrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines and spirits in North America, has operations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Young’s Market Company, a partner of RNDC, distributes wines, spirits, and select beverages in the western United States including Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Visit www.rndc-usa.com, www.youngsmarket.com, or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.

For More Information:

https://www.garrisonbros.com/