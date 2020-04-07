Hope Springs Distillery Produces Hand Sanitizer, Donates Bottles to Police

LILBURN, Ga. – Hope Springs Distillery, a small batch vodka and gin brand with a tasting room in Lilburn, Georgia, has temporarily transitioned production to hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Married founders Betsey Dahlberg and Paul Allen have donated 30 bottles to the Lilburn Police Department and plan to continue providing them with bottles as needed. Additionally, the distillery will provide 1910 Public House, a nearby restaurant, with bottles to sell along with to-go orders.

With a limited quantity currently available, patrons can purchase as many as four eight-ounce bottles for $7 each. The distillery will also provide one complimentary bottle with any spirits purchase. Curbside pickup at the tasting room will be offered Fridays and Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. or by calling ahead Monday through Thursday.

“My husband and I solely operate Hope Springs Distillery, and as a small business, we’ve been devastated by revenue losses over the past few weeks,” said Betsey Dahlberg, cofounder of Hope Springs Distillery. “By producing hand sanitizer, we’re able to support our community, while fighting for the company’s survival until we’re able to resume our typical fulfillment orders. Hope Springs was born out of a shared entrepreneurial vision at the beginning of what would have otherwise been our retirement, and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep our business running.”

The company’s home recipe is based on guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The couple has already bottled more than 200 eight-ounce containers and plans to make more batches every day as long as the demand remains.

About Hope Springs Distillery

Hope Springs Distillery is a small batch distillery that produces premium vodka, gin and soon, absinthe. Married founders Paul Allen and Betsey Dahlberg created the brand in 2014 when they were both heading into retirement but had an entrepreneurial vision that is now Hope Springs. The couple currently produces Top Hat Vodka triple distilled and made from wheat and Garner Creek Gin known for its robust floral and citrus notes and smooth taste. Hope Springs Distillery and its tasting room are located in Lilburn, Georgia, a quaint town just outside of Atlanta.

