IZO Agave Spirits Donating Bottles of Natural Hand Sanitizer to Durango, Mexico

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — IZO Agave Spirits aids in community preparedness efforts by temporarily suspending production to focus on making alcohol-based, natural hand sanitizer. Amid rising uncertainty regarding the spread of Coronavirus, IZO Agave Spirits Founder Gaston Martinez remains true to a proud heritage of collaboration and support. Following the early spring release of a sustainably handcrafted premium agave spirits collection, Martinez puts work on pause to fill a growing need in his local community of Durango, Mexico.

“Our IZO brand is founded on collaboration and giving back,” explains Martinez. “We have worked with local ranchers from the beginning, laying a solid foundation for sustainably sourcing the clean ingredients that go into our wildcrafted spirits. Now, we are putting these same pure elements into formulating 100% natural alcohol sanitizer to help keep people safe.”

Recognizing that the majority of resources available in Mexico will likely be deployed to Mexico City, the company is attempting to assist in the community needs of Durango. This week, IZO plans to provide thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to residents of the distillery’s Durango, Mexico community. Featuring an effective germ-fighting mix of pure agave alcohol and natural glycerin, bottles will be donated to a local non-profit for distribution.

Learn more about IZO Agave Spirits’ firm commitment to community and discover the full collection of premium agave spirits – including Mezcal Reposado, Mezcal Añejo, Mezcal Ensamble, Sotol, and Tequila Extra Cristalino Añejo – at IZOMezcal.com and select Costco stores.

