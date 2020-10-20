Jim Beam Launches Lineage Bourbon Exclusive to Global Travel Retail

Jim Beam Bourbon, the number one selling bourbon in the world, has announced the launch of Lineage – a batched premium expression exclusive to travel retail. The whiskey is the first collaboration between Jim Beam’s 7th and 8th generation family distillers.

Created by seventh-generation Beam Family Master Distiller, Fred Noe, and his son, Freddie, the one-of-a-kind whiskey will be available to purchase in the global travel retail early 2021 for $250 (USD). Encompassing eight generations of expertise, knowledge and curiosity, Lineage, is the first bourbon from the Jim Beam portfolio to feature Freddie’s name.

Aged in charred white oak barrels in Warehouse K since 2004, the exquisite bourbon is 15 years old and has the same mouthfeel for which Jim Beam is recognized. With the perfect proof of 110 (55% ABV) the whiskey has notes of spice, vanilla and caramel, ensuring it is perfectly balanced and has a smooth, warm finish. The bespoke bottle also features the iconic Jim Beam seal, making the brand-new whiskey instantly recognizable.

Fred Noe said: “Lineage represents a significant moment in the history of Jim Beam. Not only is it a collaboration between the seventh and eighth generation of distillers in our family, but it’s a blend of the past, the present and the future.

“Having spent a lot of time exploring travel retail outlets in my time, it was important to me to offer something special to travelers – especially during these trying times. Launching a product exclusively to travel retail is not something we often do, so we are excited to bring such a unique expression to our friends in airports across the world.”

Freddie Noe added: “I really enjoy breaking the rules and creating new and exciting expressions, so it was an honour to create this unique whiskey with my dad – one that’s different from anything out there in the bourbon world.”

Jim Beam Lineage comes to the GTR market as the American whiskey category continues to grow and will appeal to dedicated bourbon fans, as well as discerning sippers looking to try something new. Its beautiful packaging also makes the premium liquid the perfect gift for friends and family alike. The highly versatile bourbon is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

Ed Stening, Head of Marketing Global Travel Retail at Beam Suntory, said:“The collaboration between Fred and Freddie is a landmark moment in Jim Beam’s long-standing history. The chemistry between the father and son duo is undeniable and has led to the creation of a truly unique whiskey. Championing innovation like this in travel retail is extremely important to us and something we’re committed to as we look to ensure the growth of the channel now and in the future.”

For More Information:

https://www.jimbeam.com/