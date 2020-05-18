Laws Whiskey House Partners With Republic National Distributing Company in Select Markets

DENVER, CO— Laws Whiskey House, the award-winning Denver-based distillery, is proud to announce a new strategic distribution partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), the nation’s second largest distributor of fine wine and spirits. RNDC will distribute Laws Whiskey’s comprehensive portfolio of premium products across the following states: Texas, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C.

With the addition of these five markets to their national distribution footprint, Laws Whiskey is now available in seven of the top 10 whiskey markets in the country.

“The opportunity to partner with a dynamic sales and marketing organization such as Republic National Distributing Company in these high-profile markets represents a major leap forward for the Laws Whiskey portfolio of brands,” said Patrick Larkin, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Laws Whiskey House. “We are truly excited to be able to bring our award-winning Four Grain Straight Bourbon and San Luis Valley Straight Rye, along with their respective Bottle in Bond expressions, to fellow passionate whiskey enthusiasts as we continue to expand our brands national presence.”

For more information about Laws Whiskey contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

About LAWS WHISKEY HOUSE

Established in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is a purpose driven, grain-to-glass whiskey distillery founded on the principle that the soul of its whiskey is comprised of the people who grow it, the people who make it, and the people who drink it. Using the traditional method of open-air, on grain fermentation, Laws’ whiskeys feature high altitude grown American mother grains and mountain spring water while aging in 53-gallon charred American oak barrels. With a collection of award-winning whiskey, including several Bottled in Bond expressions, Laws Whiskey House invites you to visit their tasting room in Denver’s historic Gates neighborhood and enjoy the Laws experience. For more information visit www.lawswhiskeyhouse.com.

About REPUBLIC NATIONAL DISTRIBUTING COMPANY

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines and spirits in North America, has operations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Young’s Market Company, a partner of RNDC, distributes wines, spirits and select beverages in the western United States including Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, Visit www.RNDC-USA.con or www.youngsmakret.com.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/laws-rndc