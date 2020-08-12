ONE ROQ Vodka Announces Online Sales For Q1 2020

Buffalo, NY — ONE ROQ Spirits, makers of the luxury-American vodka brand, ONE ROQ, announces online sales with partner, 1-877-Spirits.com has risen to No. 1 among all vodkas on the platform within one year of launching its pioneering membership club, ONEROQClub.com. The brand’s Membership offers consumers a series of differentiated lifestyle benefits including monthly content, event invitations, product discounts, company equity, and more.

“ONE ROQ’s sales have been growing ahead of traditional leading brands and sustaining on the 1-877 platform for several weeks,” states Green, Founder & Director. “We felt now was the time to highlight this achievement as a powerful testament to our unique approach and exciting future growth potential as we prepare to reopen the Club for Membership to drive the next stage of our plan.”

“1-877-spirits.com has been around since 1986 and is one of the original online marketplaces of spirits. We work with all the top selling brands, and we have never seen a brand grow this fast,” states Mark Kim, Managing Partner of 1-877-Spirits.com “ONE ROQ is selling over 3,000% more than any other leading brand of vodka on our platform since January. We are honored to be working with ONE ROQ, and excited to see where they go next.”

According to Nielsen data, in the first quarter of 2020 alone, online alcohol sales were up 240% from the year prior, and was the fastest growing e-commerce category on the internet. Off-premise (liquor stores, grocery and online platforms) continues to boom in a counterbalancing effect from Nationwide, on-premise (bar & restaurant) shut downs and restrictions from Covid-19.

ONE ROQ Spirits is the maker of ONE ROQ Vodka, a next-generation adult beverage brand, concierge, and membership community leveraging technology, law, and brand strategy to position the next success story within the 300 billion global distilled spirits market. In 2020, ONE ROQ closed on over $1M of funding from 2700 global club Members; became a sponsor of X Games Aspen 2020; was the cover story of Food & Beverage Magazine, received 95 pts live from the Proof Awards Podcast, a division of the Food & Beverage Network; and became the No. 1 Selling Vodka on 1877Spirits.com. ONE ROQ’s vision is to build the world first luxury spirit, owned exclusively by everyone.

