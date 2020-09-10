Prestige Beverage Group Adds DAVIDOFF Cognac To Its Award-Winning Portfolio

St. Paul, Minn. – Prestige Beverage Group announces the addition of DAVIDOFF Cognac, one of the most iconic luxury brands in the world, to its award-winning portfolio of wine and spirits. Prestige will be the exclusive importer for the United States for the DAVIDOFF Cognac brand.

“We are excited to bring DAVIDOFF Cognac to the US and add their luxury spirits to our growing portfolio,” said Scott Schilling, General Manager and CMO of Prestige Beverage Group. “As Americans continue to have a thirst for brown spirits, we’re thrilled to add a premium option and bold touch of style in the world of cognac for consumers looking for a truly different experience.”

DAVIDOFF Cognac was created by Zino Davidoff and his desire to have the perfect Cognac to pair with his cigars. He went to his friend Kilian Hennessy to help create such cognacs and in 1986 the DAVIDOFF cognac line was born. Fast forward 25 years later to 2011, Thomas Hine & Co. took on the DAVIDOFF cognac production. Hine has been producing world class Cognac since 1763 and are the official Cognac for the Queen of England. The Hine house is located in the town of Jarnac on the banks of the Charente River in the heart of the region of Cognac. The DAVIDOFF cognac line of VS, VSOP and XO are all bottled at 40 percent A.B.V. and aged in French Limousin Oak Barrels.

DAVIDOFF VS

Young and vibrant, with a contemporary character that embodies the DAVIDOFF lifestyle and zest for life. This modern yet approachable cognac is created through a careful selection of over 15 special eaux-de-vie from the finest grapes of the Cognac region and aged for at least three years.

Flavor profile: Apricot, Butter Cream and Chestnut Honey

DAVIDOFF VSOP

A cognac with a deep and intriguing complexity with exciting layers of aromatic diversity. This cognac embodies the DAVIDOFF passion for excellence and innovation with its mesmerizing complexity and rich and aromatic roundness.

This curated cognac impresses with its powerful and complex blend of over 20 special eaux-de-vie from the finest areas of the Cognac region and aged for at least seven years.

Flavor profile: Peach, Orange, Nuts, Honey and Tobacco

DAVIDOFF PREMIUM XO

A high-end mature cognac that is meticulously curated for an incomparable experience for the senses. Perfectly round and superbly balanced, this cognac is a blend of over 25 Eaux-de-Vie from inside the most famous Cognac growth regions and aged for at least 17 years for a harmonious composition.

Flavor profile: Apricot, Peach, Honey, Walnut, Chocolate, Leather and Clove

The cognacs are sold internationally in Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, Holland, Eastern Europe, the Philippines and are now available in the US through Prestige Beverage Group. The 750ml bottles are retailing around $34.99 for the VS, $49.99 for the VSOP and $149.99 for the XO. DAVIDOFF Cognac is being introduced now through early October in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe including Italy, France, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. Prestige Beverage Group’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes KINKY Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé and Joia Spirit.

From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige Beverage Group continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. Headquartered in Mendota Heights, MN, the company prides itself in creating an environment that promotes integrity, teamwork, excellence, passion, innovation and a strong work ethic. Learn more at prestigebevgroup.com.

For More Information:

http://www.prestigebevgroup.com/