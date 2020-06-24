SVEDKA Vodka Launches Pure Infusions Line with Natural Flavors and Zero Sugar

SAN FRANCISCO — SVEDKA Vodka, the number-one imported vodka in the United States[2], today announced the launch of SVEDKA Pure Infusions, the brand’s latest innovation in flavor. The new expressions come in three natural and bold flavors, Strawberry Guava, Ginger Lime and Dragonfruit Melon, that contain zero grams of sugar, zero grams of fat, zero grams of carbs, and just 70 calories per 1.5 ounce serving.

SVEDKA Pure Infusions is a perfect addition to at-home bars, allowing the bold flavors of summer to shine through in easy to make cocktails at-home. This new range of naturally flavored vodkas offers consumers that live a balanced lifestyle an original, delicious way to enjoy their favorite flavors without sacrificing taste.

“SVEDKA Pure Infusions zero sugar1 content does not compromise on the bold and innovative flavors core to SVEDKA Vodka’s DNA,” said Jaymie Schoenberg, Vice President of Marketing for SVEDKA Vodka. “Pure Infusions combines SVEDKA Vodka’s leadership in flavor innovation with natural flavors to offer consumers a unique, sugar-free1 way to enjoy their flavored vodka no matter the occasion.”

SVEDKA Pure Infusions is available nationwide in 750ML bottle for a suggested retail price of $14.99 and 1L bottle for a suggested retail price of $15.99. Each flavor is best enjoyed with soda and has its own unique recipe:

Tropical Cooler

2 parts SVEDKA Strawberry Guava

2 parts soda

Enjoy over ice with fresh strawberry slices to garnish

Skinny Mule

2 parts SVEDKA Ginger Lime

1 part soda

1 part ginger beer

Squeeze of lime

Enjoy over ice with fresh lime to garnish

Dragon-Ade

2 parts SVEDKA Dragonfruit Melon

1 part soda

1 part lemonade

Squeeze of lime

Enjoy over ice with fresh mint to garnish

About SVEDKA Vodka SVEDKA Vodka is the number-one imported vodka brand in the United States, #4 selling vodka, #3 unflavored vodka and the fastest growing flavored vodka in the category[3]. Since its founding in 1998, SVEDKA Vodka has received numerous category awards and accolades, including most recently being named a Blue Chip Brand in 2018 by IMPACT Magazine and a Growth Brand in 2017 and 2019 by The Beverage Information Group. SVEDKA Vodka’s “Bring Your Own Spirit®” message encourages individuality, authenticity and diversity, and celebrates the consumer of today – one that is fearlessly original, has a distinct point of view, and makes no apologies for who they are or what they do. SVEDKA is distilled five times and made from Swedish winter wheat, resulting in a smooth, clean taste. SVEDKA is available in 80-Proof, 100-Proof, Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Pineapple, Blue Raspberry, Cucumber Lime, Peach, Citron, Clementine, Raspberry, Cherry, and Vanilla, and Rosé.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

1 Avg analysis per 1.5 fl oz: 70 cals, 0g carbs, 0g protein, 0g fat 2 2018 Beverage Information Group Liquor Handbook, 9LE case volume sold. 3 IRI latest 52 weeks ending 5-17-20

