Templeton Rye Releases 2020 Barrel Strength Straight Rye Whiskey

TEMPLETON, Iowa – Templeton Rye Whiskey is proud to release the 2020 edition of their highly anticipated Barrel Strength Straight Rye Whiskey. First introduced in 2018, this third rendition celebrates the exceptional aging stocks of straight rye whiskey in the esteemed Templeton, Iowa distillery. In the same vein as the successful 2018 and 2019 editions, this year’s special release has already received a Double Gold medal from the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Much like its previous beloved releases, each year a limited number of the finest American barrels are selected by Distillery Manager, Lester Brown who carefully marries and vats together the aged whiskeys. The result is a barrel strength product that showcases the Templeton Rye expression in its purest form. The whiskey is sourced from Indiana (Midwest Grain Processors) with a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. It is later bottled and non-chilled filtered at 113.1 proof (56.55% ABV). The resulting flavor profile is an extraordinary whiskey with ripe apple aromas, followed by warm cinnamon and orange notes that dovetail marvelously, fading into creamy, raisin-infused toffee tones and intensifying rye spice that deepens into a long, robust finish.

“We continue to be motivated and inspired by the wonderful reception of the past two Barrel Strength releases and are excited to introduce this new edition with our fans that we feel is both innovative and evolved” said Tim Grimes, Senior Brand Ambassador of Templeton Rye. “Our Barrel Strength line represents the purest form of our beloved whiskey, a salute to our hometown of Templeton, Iowa, a small town with a strong spirit.”

The 2020 Templeton Rye Barrel Strength Straight Rye Whiskey is now available in limited quantities in the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750ml bottle as well as in select international markets, including the E.U. for the second year. It is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. For more information on Templeton Rye and their line of whiskeys, visit www.templetonrye.com or follow on Twitter/Facebook at @TempletonRye and Instagram at @TempletonRyeWhiskey.

About Templeton Rye

Templeton Rye Whiskey, introduced legally in 2006, tracks back to the early 1920s when residents of Templeton distilled a much sought-after rye whiskey. The whiskey today may be slightly different, but the entrepreneurial spirit remains true to Templeton’s roots. In 2017, Templeton Rye broke ground with a new distillery and officially opened to visitors in 2018. The first distillery run of 100% Iowa-made rye whiskey also took place in 2018 and will be available for consumption in 2022. All current Templeton Rye product available for sale currently has been distilled and aged in Indiana, with blending and bottling taking place at the Iowa distillery. Templeton Rye currently has two core expressions: 4-Year-Old and 6-Year-Old, which has received a Gold and a Double Gold medal, respectively, at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, along with the limited edition releases of Barrel Strength Straight Rye Whiskey and Maple Cask Finish. Learn more about Templeton Rye Whiskey by visiting www.templetonrye.com or follow on Twitter/Facebook at @TempletonRye and Instagram at @TempletonRyeWhiskey.

For More Information:

https://www.templetonrye.com