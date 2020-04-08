Virginia Distillery Company Debuts First Release in ‘Courage & Conviction’ Series

LOVINGSTON, Va. – “Always have the courage of your convictions,” was a phrase often repeated by Virginia Distillery Company’s late founder Dr. George G. Moore to reinforce the importance of believing in yourself and your ideas.

Dr. Moore’s vision and credo becomes a reality with the launch of the distillery’s first American Single Malt in the “Courage & Conviction” product line this month. As an ode to the company’s founder, the first batch of the flagship offering of Courage & Conviction is dedicated to Dr. George G. Moore.

Courage & Conviction whiskies are distilled on-site using 100% North American malted barley and mountain spring-fed water. The just-released flagship whisky is matured in old world sherry casks, traditional bourbon barrels and re-coopered cuvée wine casks which adds intensity and complexity to the spirit. Additional releases will feature individual bottles of each casks, slated for later this year.

Aged a minimum of three years, the American Single Malt line is produced at the distillery’s 100-acre property in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Nelson County, Virginia. The state’s pronounced temperature swings between winter and summer accelerate the maturation of the Courage & Conviction series.

Coinciding with the rollout of the Dr. George G. Moore batch of Courage & Conviction, Virginia Distillery Company is premiering batch.info, a website hub that includes distillate and cask data, as well as bottling and process information for consumers.

Consumers who want to learn more about Courage & Conviction are invited to join Virginia Distillery Company on Wednesday, April 15 from 5:30-6 p.m. EST for a virtual tasting with Virginia Distillery Company CEO Gareth Moore. The tasting, which will be held on Facebook Live, is a part of a Whisky Wednesday series the distillery is conducting every Wednesday throughout the month of April. The distillery will be sharing more information about the tastings on its social media channels.

“The launch of the Courage & Conviction product line is a culmination of years of hard work and dedication from our staff,” said Virginia Distillery Company’s CEO Gareth H. Moore. “I am proud to work alongside my mother Angela, my wife Maggie and the Virginia Distillery Company team to make my father’s dream a reality. Our new line sets a new standard for American whisky and we believe it rivals the finest whiskies in the world. But most importantly, I know it’s a whisky my dad would be proud of.”

The first batch of Courage & Conviction features notes of caramel and butterscotch and evolves on the palate with hints of raspberry, cocoa, barrel spice and vanilla. Additional nuances of the Dr. George G. Moore batch include aromas of salted caramel and milk chocolate, with orange zest and notes of toffee and cinnamon. The finish is creamy and exceptionally smooth. Bottling for the inaugural batch took place between February and March of this year. A total of 9,600 bottles were produced.

Each bottle in the Courage & Conviction line features a removable magnetic medallion keepsake representing the distillery’s seal of approval.

Virginia Distillery Company’s Courage & Conviction flagship batch retails for $74.99. The American Single Malt, along with the distillery’s other products, are available in a number of states throughout the U.S. and can be ordered online at www.vadistillery.com.

About Virginia Distillery Company

Staffed by a local Virginia team mentored by Scottish consultants with decades of experience, Virginia Distillery Company is the largest dedicated American Single Malt whisky distillery in the U.S. The distillery has a current annual production volume of 80,000 4.5L cases and growing. At full capacity, the distillery can produce over 8,000 casks yielding 350,000 4.5L cases annually. The distillery produces Courage & Conviction American Single Malt on-site using malted barley from North America and water from Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. In addition, the distillery offers the award-winning Virginia-Highland Whisky series, made with 100% malted barley. Showcasing both Old and New World whisky-making, the award-winning line marries whisky made on-site in Virginia with whisky from Scotland.

For More Information:

http://batch.info/