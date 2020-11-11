Virginia Distillery Company’s ‘Courage & Conviction’ American Single Malt Now Available

LOVINGSTON, Va. – As COVID-19 continues to impact small businesses, spirits producers, retailers and others, now is more important than ever for businesses to expand its online offerings and services. Virginia Distillery Company recently began offering its flagship American Single Malt in the ‘Courage & Conviction’ product line for online purchase in 24 states as well as D.C. through Curiada, a new online spirits marketplace curating collections of the world’s most distinctive spirits.

A bottle of Courage & Conviction retails for $77.00 via Curiada and can be delivered in D.C., Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota and Wyoming.

“As an independent whisky producer, we’re proud to be working with a small business dedicated to supporting boutique brands,” said Virginia Distillery Company’s CEO Gareth H. Moore. “Courage & Conviction sets a new standard for American whisky and now even more Americans will have access to it through our partnership with Curiada.”

Aged a minimum of three years, Courage & Conviction is distilled on-site using 100% North American malted barley and mountain spring-fed water. The flagship whisky is matured in old world sherry casks, traditional bourbon barrels and re-coopered cuvée wine casks which adds intensity and complexity to the spirit. The inaugural batch was released in the spring of 2020 and has received accolades including 91 Points – Summer 2020 by Whisky Advocate, 94 Points – Finalist in the Ultimate Spirits challenge, inclusion in USA Today’s 2020 10Best Whiskey Distillery winners and more. Additional releases in the Courage & Conviction line will feature solo bottlings of each cask type, slated for Spring 2021.

For more information about the distillate and cask data for each batch of Courage & Conviction, as well as bottling and process information for consumers, visit batch.info.

For more information about Curiada or to purchase a bottle of Courage & Conviction, visit curiada.com.

About Virginia Distillery Company

Staffed by a local Virginia team mentored by Scottish consultants with decades of experience, Virginia Distillery Company is the largest dedicated American Single Malt whisky distillery in the U.S. The distillery has a current annual production volume of 80,000 4.5L cases and growing. At full capacity, the distillery can produce over 8,000 casks yielding 350,000 4.5L cases annually. The distillery produces Courage & Conviction American Single Malt on-site using malted barley from North America and water from Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Courage & Conviction has earned national recognition and accolades including Double Gold in the SIP Awards, Double Gold in the John Barleycorn Awards, 94 Points in the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and 91 Points – Summer 2020 in Whisky Advocate, among others. In addition, the distillery offers the award-winning Virginia-Highland Whisky series, made with 100% malted barley. Showcasing both Old and New World whisky-making, the award-winning line marries whisky made on-site in Virginia with whisky from Scotland.

