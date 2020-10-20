Widow Jane Distillery Releases “Decadence,” Brand’s Award-Winning 10-Year Bourbon

RED HOOK, BROOKLYN, NY – After selling through its initial, limited run of product in 48 hours, Widow Jane Distillery announces the expanded release of Decadence, Widow Jane’s signature 10-year bourbon, blended in small batches and finished in American oak barrels that held Upstate New York’s Crown Maple artisan maple syrup. Crown Maple makes its home in the Hudson Valley, a short drive from the legendary Rosendale Mines where Widow Jane harvests limestone-rich water to proof its whiskies.

The maple syrup barrel finish delivers a rich, creamy-smooth and slightly sweet mouthful of whiskey that includes a faint maple note.

Recommended serves include: Neat, over one rock, or in an Old Fashioned, or in a Toddy.

By the numbers: Widow Jane Decadence is bottled at 45.5% ABV (91 proof); SRP $79.99.

Tasting notes:

Nose: Sugared pecans, maple, birch beer, charred oak

Palate: Vanilla, burnt sugar, cinnamon, bark

Finish: Brown sugar, shortbread, mellow tobacco, old whiskey; delivers a slightly sweet, creamy-rich mouthfeel and lingering finish

“Richness is a quality that most people associate with Widow Jane bourbon. But with Decadence we really enhanced that particular characteristic,” said Lisa Wicker, Widow Jane President and Head Distiller & Blender. “We’ve provided whiskey for their bourbon barrel aged maple syrup since 2014. This time their maple syrup is complementing our beautiful bourbon just as our bourbon compliments their beautiful maple syrup.”

Each batch release of Widow Jane Decadence represents around 550 cases (3300 bottles). The fall and winter 2020 batches will be available in AZ, CA, CO, FL, MA, NJ, NY, SC, TX beginning in October, 2020.

About Widow Jane Distillery

Widow Jane is an award-winning artisanal distillery located in the New York City neighborhood of Red Hook, Brooklyn. The company is named in reference to the legendary Rosendale mines in Upstate New York that produced the natural cement used in constructing the Brooklyn Bridge and the Empire State Building, among many other iconic landmarks. The pure, limestone-filtered water from the mine, plus one of the country’s largest holdings of long-aged Bourbons, and a refusal to compromise the product with chill-filtration, are just three elements that make Widow Jane a stand-out whiskey company.

About Crown Maple

Crown Maple is Quite Possibly the Purest Maple Syrup on Earth® and sets a new standard of excellence for maple. Founded by Robb & Lydia Turner in 2010, Crown Maple has been carefully crafted from the ground up to become the preeminent maple syrup brand. By pairing the best nature has to offer ® with artisan craftsmanship and breakthrough proprietary production technology, Crown Maple creates an extraordinary maple experience. Crown Maple products are estate-produced, certified-organic and provide a superior and distinctive taste and performance that elevates Crown Maple beyond a sweetener and into a defining ingredient.

The Crown Maple Estate is based in New York’s Hudson Valley at Madava Farms, the Turner family’s farm, and has quickly become New York’s largest maple syrup producer. With availability from coast-to-coast, Crown Maple is the syrup of choice served at top restaurants, resorts, and culinary institutions and is available for purchase at national grocery stores, natural retailers, specialty stores, and foodservice distributors. Crown Maple products can also be purchased online at crownmaple.com.

For More Information:

https://widowjane.com/whiskey/decadence