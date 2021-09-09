Artist Contest Launched For NFT Release For Historic Charleston Bottled In Bond Bourbon

Local Choice Spirit’s Striped Pig Distillery is ecstatic to announce the release of the first ever SC barrel of bourbon, a 7-year Old Bottled in Bond 100 Proof Bourbon which will include a selection of bottles that are added to the blockchain and associated with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Striped Pig partnered with BarrelFi to assist in the creation of the NFTs. Each NFT will come with the right to purchase a single bottle of Striped Pig’s 7-year Old Numbered and Bottled in Bond Bourbon.

Each NFT will also contain unique digital artwork that will be forever owned by the NFT holder and will commemorate this historical event on the immutable blockchain. Striped Pig Distillery is looking for artists to send in high quality images of their work (paintings, photographs, GIFs) to participate in a contest for their artwork to appear in one or potentially multiple NFTs. In exchange for their artwork, the contest winners will receive compensation on all secondary sales (all sales after the initial sale) of the NFT which contains their artwork for eternity. Owner of Striped Pig, Pixie Paula Dezzutti, has made a lifelong commitment to opening the playing field for photographers, artists and musical talent through Skirt. Magazine, and the Music Media & Magic program at Local Choice Spirits helping everyone access business ownership and achieve their dreams.

If you think you have what it takes to share your artwork and make a difference telling your story, please contact us and send digital images to pixie@barrelfi.io. The deadline for submissions is September 14th, 2021.

LCS will be the first major alcohol producer in the world to put alcohol on the block chain. Local Choice Spirits launched in 2010 and won over 200 of the highest awards in every genre of spirits in the most prestigious industry competitions across the board.CEO Pixie is the first female to launch innovative, disruptive and diversity brands. Boosie Badazz’s Boosie Juice (which includes Strawberry Kiwi and Watermelon flavored vodkas) grossed over a million in sales its very first year. LCS’s brand Boone’s Bourbon was recently ranked top 6 in the world by Forbes. This BOTTLED IN BOND release will come from Striped Pig Distillery, SC’s Distillery of the Year, and contest sponsored by Charleston’s longest running women’s magazine Skirt., which has been empowering women for over 27 years.

For More Information:

https://www.stripedpigdistillery.com