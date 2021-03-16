Barrell Craft Spirits Introduces Barrell Seagrass

Louisville, KY – Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the award-winning independent blender and bottler of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum, has introduced Barrell Seagrass, a blend of American and Canadian rye whiskeys, meticulously sourced and finished in three distinct casks. Each ingredient is finished separately in Martinique Rhum Agricole casks, apricot brandy casks, and Madeira barrels. Each component whiskey brings its own attributes to Seagrass, revealing unique layers of flavor from start to finish. In classic Barrell Craft Spirits fashion, Seagrass is a true original, with its own unique personality in the BCS Portfolio and the whiskey landscape at large.

“Seagrass stands alone as a whiskey, while also inviting the drinker to explore the multitude of influences created by a global approach to sourcing, finishing, and blending,” said Founder Joe Beatrice. “It highlights the grassy oceanside notes we love in rye and the opulence and spice of finishing barrels. It’s bottled at cask strength so you can appreciate its true flavor.”

As with all BCS releases, Joe is intimately involved with every step of the production process, using his exceptional palate to choose and create great spirits alongside Chief Whiskey Scientist Tripp Stimson, Chief Product Innovation Officer Will Schragis, and Assistant Blender Nic Christiansen.

Founded in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky, BCS selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. Every batch is produced as a limited release and has a distinct flavor profile. BCS’s

extensive stocks of high-quality casks mean they can craft extraordinary blends that maximize the nuances of each ingredient. Creative finishes, a liberated approach to blending, and a deep-seated commitment to releasing each whiskey at cask strength and without chill filtration guides every product release.

In addition to Seagrass, BCS offers several other special releases that allow its creativity to flourish including: Barrell Dovetail, which was awarded the “Chairman’s Trophy” at the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Barrell Armida, the Infinite Barrel Project, American Vatted Malt, and the Barrell Craft Spirits Line, which was named “Best American Whiskey of 2018” by whiskey authority Fred Minnick in Forbes.

Barrell Seagrass was bottled at 118.4 proof (59.2% ABV) and is now available at select retailers within the brand’s current 45 U.S. markets and online via the BCS website at www.barrellbourbon.com. The suggested retail price is $89.99.

