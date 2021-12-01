Barrell Craft Spirits Launches Limited-Edition And Ultra-Rare BCS Gold Label Bourbon

Louisville, Ky. — Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the award-winning independent blender and bottler of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum, introduced its BCS Gold Label Bourbon, a blend of 16 and 17-year-old straight bourbons, which were distilled in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Barrels for this release were selected from four different collections: cherry bomb barrels with a rich mouthfeel, nutty oak-forward barrels, high proof and high complexity barrels, and barrels with pronounced milk chocolate notes. The last group underwent a secondary maturation in toasted virgin American oak casks before being added to this intricate and seductive blend.

“The BCS Gold Label Bourbon is extraordinarily unique because the rare stocks that were acquired underwent a secondary blending and maturation,” said BCS Founder Joe Beatrice. “This expression epitomizes how our team expertly elevates barrels of whiskey into an extraordinarily complex blend which maximizes the nuances of each ingredient.”

Founded in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky, BCS selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. BCS’s extensive stocks of high-quality casks mean they can craft extraordinary blends that maximize the nuances of each ingredient. Creative finishes, a liberated approach to blending, and a deep-seated commitment to releasing each whiskey at cask strength and without chill filtration guides every product release.

In addition to BCS Gold Label, Barrell Craft Spirits offers several other special releases that allow its creativity to flourish including: Barrell Dovetail, which was awarded the “Chairman’s Trophy” at the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Barrell Armida, Barrell Seagrass, American Vatted Malt, and the Infinite Barrel Project.

BCS Gold Label was bottled at 113.54 proof (56.77% ABV) and is now available at select retailers within the brand’s current 48 U.S. markets and online via the BCS website at barrellbourbon.com. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle, which includes a red gift box, is $499.99.

For more information, follow Barrell Craft Spirits on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit barrellbourbon.com.

Barrell Craft Spirits

Barrell Craft Spirits is an independent blender and bottler of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum spirits, that is recognized for its blending expertise. The company selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. Every batch and single barrel is produced as a limited release and has a distinct flavor profile.

Barrell Craft Spirits, Barrell, Barrell Bourbon and Barrell Rye are registered trademarks owned by Barrell Craft Spirits LLC.

For More Information:

https://www.barrellbourbon.com/goldlabel