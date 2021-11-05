Barrell Craft Spirits Releases BCS Gray Label Whiskey

Louisville, Ky. – Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the award-winning independent blender and bottler of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum, released its BCS Gray Label Whiskey. This follows the recent release of the company’s BCS Gray Label Bourbon back in September. Going forward, the BCS Line will officially feature the “Gray Label” moniker for the full line of Barrell Craft Spirits’ Bourbons, Whiskey, and Rums that previously existed.

The BCS Gray Label Whiskey features 24-year Canadian whiskey barrels, a portion of which were finished in Oloroso Sherry barrels and Armagnac casks. When the timing and flavor from the finishing casks peaked, all of the components were carefully blended together and bottled at cask strength at 121.64 proof (60.82% ABV).

The mature, spicy whiskey is front and center, reminiscent of wheat fields edged with wildflowers. There is a rare and noteworthy concentration of aroma, enriched with a candy sweetness and leafy earthiness from the finishing casks, akin to a toasty Belgian waffle

Over the past two years, the team has experimented with some extended secondary maturation on both the core portfolio and a select number of barrels acquired and earmarked for the BCS Line. This process requires a significant amount of time, experimentation, and development in this new set of releases.

“Essentially, the BCS Gray Label Whiskey is a limited edition luxury bottling, which reflects the overall investment of time, development, and ingredients required for these blends,” said Joe Beatrice, Barrell Craft Spirits® Founder. “This is blending at its best and the result is a truly exceptional whiskey.”

Founded in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky, BCS selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. BCS’s extensive stocks of high-quality casks mean they can craft extraordinary blends that maximize the nuances of each ingredient. Creative finishes, a liberated approach to blending, and a deep-seated commitment to releasing each whiskey at cask strength and without chill filtration guides every product release.

In addition to the BCS Line, Barrell Craft Spirits® offers several other special releases that allow its creativity to flourish including: Barrell Dovetail, which was awarded the “Chairman’s Trophy” at the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Barrell Armida, Barrell Seagrass, American Vatted Malt, and the Infinite Barrel Project.

The BCS Gray Label Whiskey, which includes a gift box, is now available for an SRP of $249.99 at select retailers within the brand’s current 48 U.S. markets and online via the BCS website at barrellbourbon.com.

