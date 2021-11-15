Bevridge Introduces A New E-commerce Platform With Whisky Live

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Bevridge, a first-of-its-kind spirits experience meets e-commerce platform and official partners of Whisky Live, launches today, offering a rare opportunity to taste curated collections of luxury spirits both at home and at live events. At the heart of Bevridge are its bespoke tasting kits ($249), assembled by industry experts and designed to grant unparalleled access to ultra-premium spirit categories. Bevridge aims to bring together a community of like-minded spirits aficionados, distillers, and industry veterans through its specialty kits, digital video series and weekly panel discussions, and the company’s flagship in-person events, Whisky Live USA & Canada.

On sale now, the inaugural kit, American Single Malts by Whisky Live, will be shipped in February 2022. The kit features samples from the most respected single malt producers in the U.S. including Westland, Balcones, Virginia Distillery, Boulder Spirits, Santa Fe Spirits, and Westward, distilleries that have been carefully selected to showcase this style of whiskey. As the American Single Malt designation is likely to become an officially recognized spirits category in the US this winter, now is the time to learn about and taste the rarest offerings from these producers.

Each kit, sold in partnership with ReserveBar, includes 10 masterfully curated 50ml bottles and an informational brochure where whiskey fans can learn about the featured products. All recipients will also have access to a live guided digital tasting, led by Bevridge Co-Founder and owner of @SingleMaltDaily, Nate Ganapathi, the distillers who craft the spirits, and other industry leaders. Future kits will explore whisk(e)y subcategories from all over the world, as well as other spirits such as gin, tequila, and cognac.

“We wanted to create a new way to bring people together to discover ultra-premium spirits,” said Liz Brusca, President and Co-Founder of Bevridge. “Our exclusive tasting kits are just the beginning. We hope to foster a community of like-minded spirits lovers and provide them access to the world’s best spirits and the people making them, too. Through digital activations, weekly panel sessions, and – what we’re most proud of – the return of Whisky Live to the USA & Canada, we hope to offer an imbibing experience unlike any other.”

Bevridge will launch an online weekly panel discussion featuring the industry’s biggest names tackling a variety of subjects from “Tasting Skills” to “Whisky Investing” to “Spirits Terroir.” Every Wednesday at 5:45pm PST/8:45pm EST beginning on November 17th, join the conversation by creating a profile on Bevridge.co to receive incredible access to spirits makers and experts. The first discussion, with World Whiskies, will be hosted by Bevridge co-founder Nate Ganapathi with special guest panelists Lew Bryson, Senior Drinks Writer for the Daily Beast and author of Whiskey Master Class, and Camper English, spirits writer and educator who has been named one of the 100 most influential figures in the global bar industry for the last three years.

In 2022, Bevridge will bring back the world’s largest and longest-running global whisky event to the USA & Canada, Whisky Live. Kicking off in July in Nashville, followed by Toronto in September, the two-day conventions will bring the Bevridge community together for education and exclusive tastings.

Start your sensorial journey today by creating a profile on Bevridge.co giving you free access to weekly panel discussions and purchase the inaugural American Single Malt Tasting Kit at Bevridge.co or ReserveBar.com, available now in most states.

For More Information:

https://bevridge.co/