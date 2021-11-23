Blue Run Spirits Announces Holiday Whiskey Releases

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Blue Run Spirits announced its whiskey releases for the 2021 holiday season. Blue Run’s holiday bottlings, which make perfect gifts for any whiskey fan in your life, will arrive in three separate offerings:

Holiday Rye Cask Strength Single Bottle

Holiday Rye Cask Strength Gift Pack

12 Days of Blue Run Single Barrel High Rye Bourbon

Blue Run Holiday Rye Cask Strength will feature product from the same family of barrels as the recently released Blue Run Straight Golden Rye Whiskey, which won a Gold Medal at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition, but at Cask Strength, coming in at 106 proof. It will be offered as a standalone bottle retailing at $139.99 SRP available across Blue Run’s retail partners starting November 24. Each bottle features a “Pollock” treatment on the brand’s signature butterfly, making it easily identifiable on any back bar.

To make it the ideal gift, this sourced rye, will also come in a high-end box packed with two stylish rocks glasses created through a collaboration with Aged & Ore. The gift sets are $229.99 and will be available online only through Blue Run’s fulfillment partner Seelbach’s starting mid-December.

December 1 heralds the start of Blue Run’s 12 Days of Single Barrel High Rye Bourbon. Each day until December 12, Blue Run will release bottles from a different single barrel of their High Rye Bourbon, which was contract distilled at Castle & Key Distillery. Each barrel, which featured a #4 alligator char and was aged in Frankfort and Bardstown, KY, will have its own unique personality based on where it was in the rickhouse and how the whiskey reacted to the wood. They will range from 115-117 proof and the color of the butterflies will vary based upon the barrel number. These bottles will retail at $139.99 SRP and be available online only through Blue Run’s website and its fulfillment partner Seelbach’s. Additionally, Blue Run will offer a limited number of complete sets of 12 bottles – one bottle from each barrel.

“We first introduced our Golden Rye Whiskey on Labor Day of this year, followed closely by our High Rye Bourbon – both sold out almost immediately,” said Mike Montgomery, CEO and cofounder of Blue Run Spirits. “Now comes the opportunity to discover deeper nuances in these barrels, as we bottle our holiday offerings at higher proofs. These releases allow consumers to continue to explore the flavor variations.”

Blue Run Spirits can be purchased in Kentucky and Louisiana (RNDC); Georgia (Savannah); South Carolina and Tennessee (Advintage); Washington, D.C., Maryland and Delaware (Prestige-Ledroit); Illinois and Colorado (Breakthru); California and Florida (Park Street); New Jersey (Fedway Associates); Canada (Evergreen); and online through Seelbach’s at bluerunspirits.com/shop.

Find Blue Run Spirits online at bluerunspirits.com, and on social media: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT BLUE RUN SPIRITS

Blue Run Spirits is a new kind of spirits company, creating a unique luxury proposition by tapping into the deep heritage and craft that makes a truly great whiskey, then elevating it through a modern design and marketing lens to reach a younger, broader and more diverse whiskey drinker. The company’s founders include a Nike designer, the first director-level employee at Facebook, a hospitality executive, a political advisor, and a philanthropist – all huge whiskey fans and individuals who acutely understand how to build demand and buzz for a contemporary consumer product. They are backed by a team of advisors including Nike marketing experts; the Campari communications veteran behind Wild Turkey and the Aperol Spritz; a former spirits distributor; and others with deep industry experience. The Blue Run name is a nod to one of our founder’s upbringing in Georgetown, KY.

For More Information:

https://www.bluerunspirits.com/