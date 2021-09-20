Boardroom Spirits Launches Two New Autumn-Inspired Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

LANSDALE, Penn. – Boardroom Spirits, the award-winning, sustainable, precision craft distillery, is releasing two, new seasonal ready-to-drink (RTD) bottled cocktails just in time for fall. The Vanilla Peartini and Blueberry Blush highlight seasonal flavors and spices including pears and warming cardamom. Both RTDs serve six to eight cocktails per bottle, are gluten-free, made with all-natural ingredients, and available for purchase.

Back by resounding popular demand, The Vanilla Peartini (ABV 21%, $38) is an autumnal staple featuring Boardroom’s Vanilla Vodka against hints of bracing and refreshing pears and The Blueberry Blush (ABV 21%, $38), also a wildly sought-after cocktail within the distillery’s portfolio, marries the last of the season’s freshly picked blueberries, Boardroom’s award-winning vodka and warming spices such as cardamom for a truly tasty treat that is light years ahead of and by far more interesting than the ubiquitous pumpkin spice that permeates everything from candles to coffee in the fall.

“Fall is one of my favorite times of year because it lends itself to so many unique and interesting flavors and flavor profiles to work with,” said Mike Podlogar, Director of the RTD Cocktail Program for Boardroom Spirits. “By using the produce of the season and creatively blending them with the spices and hints of sweet, we’ve been able to develop some really delicious and always anticipated ready-to-drink cocktails without the muddling, mixing, or shaking – all you have to do is open it and enjoy it!”

Available for purchase online or at the distillery, the easy-drinking cocktails retail for $38 each and are sold individually in 750 ml bottles, as well as in a case of 12 bottles for parties, events, and other gatherings. Boardroom Spirits offers local delivery including Philadelphia, state-wide shipping, and curbside pick-up through its online store, which also sells a broad portfolio of premium spirits as well as Boardroom Spirits merchandise.

Headquartered in Lansdale, Boardroom Spirits is a sustainable, family-owned craft distillery offering unique drinking experiences to consumers. Their line of locally sourced, carefully crafted, small-batch, premium libations offer rich, smooth, refined, and delicious results. Thinking big while producing small, enables them to collaborate, innovate and dedicate themselves to the distilling process while immersing themselves in the community and marketplace. The addition of celebrity Chef and Co-owner Robert Irvine reflected the distillery’s commitment to providing “better for you” spirits using real ingredients with zero artificial flavors, food coloring, preservatives, or sweeteners. The distillery’s strengthened commitment to sustainability and zero waste includes a bottle recycling program, upcycling citrus peels from ready-to-drink bottled cocktails to flavor their spirits, and the installation of solar panels which help reduce the distillery’s overall carbon footprint. Members of the American Distilling Institute, Boardroom Spirits offers their full portfolio of spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails for purchase online.

