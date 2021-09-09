Brockmans Gin Offers New Gift Pack This Fall & Holiday Season

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Brockmans Gin, the ‘Properly Improper’ super-premium, new style gin is bringing back its ultimate value-added gift pack in time for the fall and holiday gift-giving seasons. The 2021 super-premium pack includes a 750ml of Brockmans Gin, QR code directing consumers to delicious cocktail recipes and a stylish Martini Glass – perfect for enjoying delicious Brockmans Gin cocktails. The special pack provides shoppers with a unique and convenient gifting option and retailers with a pack to drive incremental sales of Brockmans during the fall and holiday seasons.

Rob McArdle, Brockmans Gin Global Marketing Controller commented, “Brockmans offers a completely new gin taste experience that excites the palate by blending several unconventional botanicals including blueberries, blackberries and subtle citrus and coriander notes with the traditional juniper berries. The result is an exquisite, accessible yet complex gin which appeals to new and experienced gin consumers who choose to defy convention to find a better way to live, a better way to eat, and a better way to drink. Our special pack is the perfect gifting option for the non-conformist in everyone’s life.”

Brockmans Gin is available in 55 countries around the world and has been awarded more than 20 medals in a variety of prestigious international taste competitions. Most recently, Brockmans won Platinum/Best in Class at the 2021 SIP Awards, the only awards platform judged entirely by consumers.

Brockmans’ value-added gift pack with 750ml bottle will be available beginning in September 2021 for a suggested price of $34.99. For more information and to discover a range of deliciously smooth Brockmans cocktail recipes to serve this season, visit brockmansgin.com.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin that is so intensely smooth and exquisitely complex it can be enjoyed neat, over ice or in a range of classic and contemporary cocktails. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin botanicals with vibrantly fresh notes of citrus and coriander which combine beautifully with rounded soft notes of blueberries and blackberries, providing an exquisitely sensual and intensely smooth taste experience. Based in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in select markets throughout the US.

For More Information:

https://www.brockmansgin.com/