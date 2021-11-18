Calirosa Tequila Unveils Limited-Edition Extra Añejo

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Award-winning premium tequila brand CALIROSA announces the arrival of their limited-edition Extra Añejo. Now available for presale exclusively online via ReserveBar, the established leader in premium and luxury spirits e-commerce, CALIROSA’S Extra Añejo is made with 100% blue agave, aged for 36-months in California red-wine barrels. Extra Añejo rounds out the existing CALIROSA tequila offerings, which include Rosa Blanco, aged in red-wine barrels for 30-days, and Añejo, aged for 18-months in red-wine barrels.

With an SRP of $199 per 750ml bottle, 40% alc/vol, Extra Añejo is the result of decades of craftsmanship passed down to generations, celebrated in one bottle, available just in time for the holiday season.

CALIROSA Extra Añejo is produced by the Real family within their Kosher-Certified facilities in Amatitán, Jalisco where they have been producing tequila since 1942. Real family patriarchs, Don Roberto and Don Fernando Real, have dedicated their entire lives to the production and commercialization of high-quality tequilas. Master Distiller Luis Trejo Rodriguez, a third-generation tequila maker, rounds out the

CALIROSA team with more than 30 years of industry experience, holding the elite title of Master Distiller for 15 years. Throughout each step of the cultivation, harvest, cooking, fermentation, distillation, and bottling process, CALIROSA employs a small-batch production method that yields a limited number of bottles and exceptional product each day.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo serve as partners for CALIROSA and have invested in the family-owned distillery to help introduce the brand to the world. The team’s vision is for CALIROSA to serve as an innovative fusion between Mexico’s heritage and spirit and California’s vibrant lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to align with ReserveBar to launch the presale for our Extra Añejo tequila across the state of California next month. Customers who are among the first to purchase a bottle of this limited-edition offering, via the current presale, will be granted access to join an exclusive virtual conversation about CALIROSA with Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo later in the year,” says David Gimpelson, Chief Commercial Officer, CALIROSA. “Extra Añejo will be available for sale in a variety of premium liquor stores, bars and restaurants across California and for sale on CalirosaTequila.com through ReserveBar.”

The result of CALIROSA’S process with Extra Anejo offers a unique aroma of decadent vanilla, caramel, and butterscotch, with hints of leather and honeycomb, and notes of toffee, spiced nuts and cinnamon to the palate.

While the tequila industry standard calls for agave with 22-24% sugar content, CALIROSA handpicks only 100% Blue Weber agave (harvested in their peak at 7-9 years maturation) containing over 26% sugar content, resulting in a more balanced flavor profile. Brick ovens are then used by CALIROSA to slowly cook the agaves to produce a more intense aroma and nuanced tasting profile. The liquid is fermented for up to 50 hours, twice distilled, and then aged in red wine barrels for additional infused flavor notes of cherry, red berries, and wood. The result is a family of consistently superior tequilas with evolving aromatics and multidimensional sensory experiences. The final product is then bottled and labeled with screen printed UV-cured ink, free of toxic, heavy metals to ensure there is no contamination.

Earlier this year, CALIROSA signed a national alignment agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. Since launching in July across several states including California, Texas, Florida, New York, Nevada, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Washington, Wisconsin, New Jersey and Georgia, CALIROSA has since expanded to Maryland, Washington DC, Kentucky, Louisianan, Delaware, New Mexico, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Additional markets will be unlocked for CALIROSA in early 2022 with national distribution on the horizon.

CALIROSA tequilas are available online at calirosatequila.com and in select retailers across 20 markets.

ABOUT CALIROSA

CALIROSA, an expression of sun-soaked beach days and desert nights, is a new brand of refreshing, premium tequilas made for those who appreciate true beauty and know how to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. The brand blends the highest artistry in tequila making with innovative winemaking techniques to capture the spirit and soul of Mexico with the idyllic lifestyle and vibrance of California. CALIROSA is made in Jalisco, Mexico by the Real family, longtime producers of high-quality tequila since 1942. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo serve as partners for CALIROSA and have invested in the family-owned distillery to help introduce the brand to the world. Created with the highest quality ingredients and following the heritage and expertise of multiple generations of tequila makers, CALIROSA presents a unique California red-wine aging process for a distinctively smooth taste that we are proud to introduce to the world. CALIROSA’s recent awards and accolades, since launching in 2021, include 93 and 95 Ratings from The Tasting Panel for Rosa Blanco and Añejo and a Double Gold Medal from the prestigious New York World Wine Spirits Competition for Añejo. For additional information please visit calirosatequila.com.

ABOUT RESERVEBAR

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today’s modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com, as well as numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit reservebar.com.

For More Information:

https://www.calirosatequila.com/