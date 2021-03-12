Cathead Distillery Releases New Bitter Orange Flavored Vodka

JACKSON, MS – Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, just announced the addition of their newest flavored Cathead Vodka, the first in eight years. Joining the brand’s iconic lineup, including the only honeysuckle and pecan flavored vodkas on the market, is Cathead Bitter Orange Vodka.

The new vodka, similar to its predecessors, was created to provide a flavor-forward foundation for cocktails or as a substitute in classic recipes for an elevated, dynamic twist. Made from all natural bitter orange and satsuma extracts, Cathead Bitter Orange presents orange blossoms on the nose with hints of vanilla. On the palate, subtle notes of ripe satsumas are balanced by a finish of freshly peeled bitter orange.

“Inspired by our Gulf roots, we’re proud to introduce Cathead Bitter Orange,” said Richard Patrick, Co-Founder of Cathead Distillery. “We’re selfishly excited about it… it’s just so delicious and versatile—made to elevate any simple cocktails, such as tonic- and soda-based recipes.”

Coming in at 70 proof (35% ABV), Cathead Bitter Orange has no artificial flavors, no added sugars, and is only 85 calories or less per serving.

The citrus-flavored vodka is now available nationwide for about $19.99 (750mL) and $26.99 (1L) at select spirit retailers and will be available for purchase online in the near future.

About Cathead Distillery

The first legal distillery in the state of Mississippi, Cathead Distillery was founded in 2010 by friends and blues fans Austin Evans and Richard Patrick. Led by Distiller Phillip Ladner, the distillery currently produces seven award-winning spirits: Cathead Original Vodka, Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Cathead Pecan Vodka, Cathead Bitter Orange, Bristow Gin, Hoodoo Chicory Liquor, and Old Soul Bourbon Whiskey. The name “Cathead,” a term first coined by Mississippi blues musicians as a nod to respected artists, pays homage to the state’s rich musical heritage. Since opening, the distillery and its craft spirits have received various recognitions and awards, including Garden & Gun’s Made in the South Awards 2019, Good Food Foundation Awards 2021, Icons of Whiskey 2021, as well as named a James Beard Foundation Semifinalist for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer in 2020.

http://www.catheaddistillery.com