Citadelle Gin Introduces A Sensory Delight With CITADELLE JARDIN D’ETE GIN, A Summer Garden À La Française

Château de Bonbonnet, Ars, France – Citadelle Gin invites you on a sensory stroll through a fragrant garden with its newest gin, Citadelle Jardin d’été, a permanent addition to the Citadelle portfolio. Inspired by a French garden cultivated by Debbie Gabriel, wife of Citadelle Founder Alexandre Gabriel, Jardin d’été is made with melon flesh, whole lemon, yuzu zest and more orange peel, in addition to the 19 botanicals used to make Citadelle Original.

The pioneer of French gin, and a longtime favorite of bartenders, Citadelle has been crafting authentic gin de terroir in a small village in Charente, France for 25 years. To celebrate its latest opus, Citadelle took a cue from the garden at the Château de Bonbonnet, Citadelle’s home in the southwest of France.

A ramble through the grounds of the Château de Bonbonnet brings you to an oasis nestled in a sunny corner. This is Debbie’s garden. Here, she plants flowers, fruits, vegetables and herbs that blossom and thrive in the summertime. As evening falls after the heat of the day, it’s a delight to linger among the greenery and breathe in the scents.

Alexandre Gabriel, forever the spirits innovator, felt he simply had to bottle this little patch of paradise – think of it as a deliciously fragrant postcard from the Château de Bonbonnet.

“Jardin d’été is inspired by wandering through the beautiful summer garden that Debbie plants each year,” says Alexandre Gabriel. “This garden is bursting with incredible flowers, vegetables and fruits and the scent is always so intoxicating. We created Citadelle Jardin d’été pairing melon flesh and whole lemon with zests of yuzu and sweet orange.”

Jardin d’été is also uniquely rooted in its magnificent terroir. In keeping with its total commitment to authenticity, Citadelle Gin now cultivates several hectares of juniper trees just across the road from the Château de Bonbonnet. The juniper berries are a key ingredient of Citadelle and the flavor foundation of Jardin d’été.

“When you’re lucky enough to have a great terroir like ours in Charente, you have to let it sing!” Alexandre continues.

With Jardin d’été, Citadelle reveals its talent for selecting and mixing aromas and flavors to surprise and delight. That lemony freshness that buzzes on the tastebuds? Thank Alexandre Gabriel for deciding to distill not only the peel of the lemon, as is customary, but the entire lemon, including the flesh, juice and skin – an experiment that required several attempts to find the ideal infusion period. The fruits that are unique to Jardin d’été – Charentais melon, whole lemon, yuzu zest and orange peel – were cold distilled and create a vibrant, aromatic chorus. This technique ensures a flavor and fragrance of extraordinary “just picked” freshness.

The botanicals that make Citadelle Jardin d’été include: whole lemon, melon flesh, and yuzu zest in addition to more orange peel (this is also a botanical in Citadelle Original), plus juniper berries, lemon zest, cardamom, cubeb, coriander, nutmeg, Sichuan pepper, cinnamon, cassia, licorice, angelica, iris, almonds, fennel, cumin, star anise, savory and violet.

Citadelle Gin Jardin d’été is available in the US as of April 2021 and bottled at 41.5% alcohol by volume (83 proof) for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle.GIN & TONIC À LA FRANÇAISE

Jardin d’été can be enjoyed however you enjoy gin – neat, on the rocks, in a martini or in a more elaborate cocktail. Our suggested cocktail for Jardin d’été is a wonderful G&T.

1 part Citadelle Gin Jardin d’été

3 parts tonic

Peel of an organic lemon

In a large wine glass filled with ice cubes, pour 1 part Citadelle Gin Jardin d’été. Top it off with 3 parts tonic. Make a nice twist of lemon peel, express it above the glass and place it delicately in the glass. Then savor this little burst of nature!

TASTING NOTES

Nose: Fresh and intense, it opens with notes of juniper and citrus fruits (yuzu and orange peels, candied lemon), complemented by flowers (violet) and fennel with the soft spices and licorice.

Mouth: Very delicate and with a beautiful freshness, it follows the floral profile of the nose but on a spicier and fruitier expression with tangerine, melon and cubeb. It evolves with notes of angelica, nutmeg, orris root and star anise.

Finish: Very long, floral and fruity, on citrus fruits, almonds, cumin, savory and grains of paradise.

ABOUT CITADELLE GIN

Citadelle Gin is a brand of Maison Ferrand, located in the southwestern region of Cognac, more precisely at the Château de Bonbonnet where Citadelle Gin was created in 1996. Citadelle is the pioneer of French gin. Alexandre Gabriel developed and patented the first ever progressive infusion process, which consists of infusing each botanical in succession to preserve its organoleptic quality and capture the ultimate flavor. The result of this painstaking technique is original and elegant, subtle and balanced. The Citadelle range, a darling of bartenders everywhere, includes four expressions: Original, Reserve, Old Tom and the Extrême limited editions. A fifth is now available with Jardin d’été. Citadelle is very proud of its creations and rewarded with numerous medals from major international competitions.

ABOUT MAISON FERRAND

Maison Ferrand is owned by Alexandre Gabriel, Cellar Master and creator of fine spirits. Based in Cognac, Maison Ferrand produces Ferrand Cognac according to ancestral techniques stretching back 10 generations; Plantation Rum, celebrating the world’s finest rum terroirs; and Citadelle Gin, gin de château. Alexandre’s passion for exploring ancient techniques and developing new ones through constant experimentation has made him a true font of knowledge. He is always looking for new experiences and opportunities to share his discoveries. In 2017, the American Distilling Institute presented him with its highest distinction for his remarkable contribution to the world of spirits.

