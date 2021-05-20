Columbus Distillery Brings Kentucky Bourbon Talent To The Buckeye State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Watershed Distillery announces the appointment of their new, and first, head distiller. Aaron Harris joins one of Ohio’s oldest and largest craft distilleries, bringing years of experience from two Kentucky-based distilleries with him.

Harris will be responsible for overseeing production and quality control and will help lead the team in bourbon innovation. Harris comes to Watershed from Bardstown, Kentucky, where he was most recently the Distillery Supervisor for Lux Row Distillers. He has also served as Distillery Supervisor for Barton 1792 Distillery.

“Aaron is a vital addition to the Watershed team,” shares Greg Lehman, CEO of Watershed Distillery. “To add this talented bourbon maker and rising star in the distilling industry to our team is exciting. After a year that has been challenging for so many in our industry, it means a lot that we are able to expand our team in 2021. We have big plans for Watershed and feel we are equipping ourselves with one of the best teams in the business,” Lehman adds.

“I’m happy to be here in Columbus and to be part of an organization that has become such a respected name in the craft distilling industry,” shares Harris. “We have exciting developments in store for Watershed’s bourbon offerings in 2021, and I’m looking forward to making bourbon in the Buckeye state.”

The distillery celebrated its 10-year anniversary as an independent Ohio craft distillery in 2020 and has some special releases in store in 2021. For more information on Watershed Distillery, visit the distillery’s website.

About Watershed Distillery

Firmly rooted in the belief that success doesn’t happen overnight and certainly doesn’t happen by chance, Watershed Distillery seeks to create and celebrate change within the community and beyond. Distilling, growing, and sharing in Columbus, Ohio, since 2010, Watershed’s creative family of spirits reflects the brand’s commitment to the dogged pursuit of perfection, local ingredients, and time-honored practices.

For More Information:

http://www.watersheddistillery.com