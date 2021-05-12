Costa Brava Cocktails Signs Massachusetts And Rhode Island Distribution Deal For Summer 2021 Launch

Los Angeles, Calif. – Costa Brava Cocktails, a zero sugar & zero carb spirit-based canned cocktail brand, has officially announced its expansion to the East Coast, signing a distribution deal with Atlantic Beverage Distributors for statewide rollouts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. This marks the brand’s first new market launch.

CBC initially launched in Southern California in 2019 and has since shown strong growth in the California market, recently securing distribution in 200 Smart & Final locations throughout the state.

Expanding to Massachusetts and Rhode Island is a strategic move for CBC as the company’s founders are alumnus of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. “Launching in New England is an exciting milestone for us because it takes us back to the place where it all started,” said co-founder, Matthew Kaplan. “Atlantic Beverage Distributors is the ideal partner for us to grow our brand and we cannot wait to launch in early June,” Kaplan added.

ABD will be securing retail distribution for CBC’s three SKUs (Lemon Drop, Vodka Cranberry, and a brand new Tequila Margarita) into specialty retailers, high volume independent accounts, and on-premise locations throughout the two states.

Mino Soghomonian, General Sales Manager of Atlantic Beverage Distributors, says he is “looking forward to expanding the Costa Brava Cocktails portfolio throughout the states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island” and “sees the RTD spirits category continuing to accelerate and grow exponentially this spring and summer.”

“Our goal will be to work the trade collectively and execute on key account placements for a brand that will resonate with all ages based on its taste profile, packaging and in trade support,” Soghomonian said.

About Costa Brava Cocktails

Costa Brava Cocktails is a canned cocktail brand for the new generation of health conscious drinkers. CBC’s beverages are crafted with premium gluten-free vodka, have 0g sugar and 0g carbs, and contain 6.7% ABV with great taste and refreshing flavor.

About Atlantic Beverage Distributors

Atlantic Beverage Distributors is a large scale beer, wine & distilled spirits wholesaler servicing on and off premise accounts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. ABD continues to diversify its portfolio with new age alcohol brands to meet increasing consumer demand for the category.

For More Information:

https://costabravacocktails.com/