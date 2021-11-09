Deko Cocktails Launches Kosher, RTD Bottled Cocktails Made With Long Island-Grown and Foraged Ingredients

Washington, D.C. — Summon the gilded age at home with Deko Cocktails, Long Island’s new locally-sourced, ready-to-drink, certified kosher bottled cocktails. Offering direct-to-consumer sales and shipping across 30+ states, Deko Cocktails also offers free delivery to Long Island and the five boroughs of New York.

Deko Cocktails is a brand apart in the ready-to-drink category as the first multi-serving, all-in-one glass bottled cocktails made entirely of local Long Island-grown and foraged ingredients including elderflower, juniper berries, lemons and lavender, as well as raw unprocessed honey sourced from local North Fork apiaries. It is also certified 100% kosher by the leading kosher authority, Star-K, making it the first premium kosher RTD cocktail on the market. Each of Deko Cocktails’ flavors evoke the clandestine speakeasies of the past, but are elevated to the refined palates and standards of today, using only the highest-standard North Fork-grown ingredients. Deko cocktails aim to bring balance, taste and an artistic aesthetic to the at-home bar experience.

This initial nationwide launch of Deko Cocktails will focus on two balanced, classic flavors: The Bee’s Knees and the Gold Rush. The Bee’s Knees features Deko’s signature lavender gin, distilled from corn grown locally on Long Island’s North Fork. The Gold Rush is a cocktail born in New York’s Lower East Side and elevated with Deko’s American oak-aged bourbon. Both are sweetened with raw wildflower honey and fresh fruit juices, and each art deco-inspired 375-ml glass bottle of Gold Rush and Bee’s Knees contains four servings.

Founded by Ushie Shafran, Dov Friedman, and Dan Rabinowitz, Deko Cocktails is inspired by the Gatsby-esque dinners Ushie hosted for his friends and colleagues at his Long Island home (pre-Covid) sharing food, spirits and space. Dan Rabinowitz, lawyer, technologist, and author, has had a decades-long passion for the practice of food. He has consulted with restaurateurs in the US and abroad developing cocktail menus that highlight the kitchen, local ingredients and create a sense of place. Dov Friedman has taken dozens of startups from ideation to the shelves of the biggest retailers in the world. His experience with packaging and design along with Dan and Ushie’s passion for elevated culinary and cocktail experiences combined to create the truly exceptional quality and refined aesthetic of Deko Cocktails.

“We cherish going out to bars and restaurants; the experience of enjoying a thoughtfully-crafted cocktail and feeling taken care of in a beautiful space is incredibly important to us,” says Dan. “During the pandemic we tried all of the bottled cocktails out there and could not find one that we actually felt satisfied this need, or made us feel good about the ingredients we were drinking. With Deko, our goal is to transport our customers to the best bars in the world with the simple, yet perfectly-balanced flavors of our cocktails. We also want our clientele to feel assured that they are drinking the highest quality ingredients available, that were grown and made by experts on the North Fork who care deeply about the environment and their products.”

Deko Cocktails is partnering with Matchbook Distilling, the award winning woman-owned distillery in Greenport, Long Island. They distill their own vodka and gin from local corn, age their bourbon in-house, and are true champions of local agriculture. Through their connections, they have helped ensure that Deko is able to source all of their cocktail ingredients from the region’s farmers and foragers.

“We were hoping to find a local distillery that not only makes creative and delicious bespoke spirits, but also upholds the environmental standards that we aspire to,” said Dov. “Matchbook Distilling blew us away on every level. They are dedicated to the art and tradition of spirit-making and also care deeply about their community. We are inspired and grateful to call them a strategic partner.”

Deko Cocktails ships all of their cocktails directly from their own shipping facility in Washington D.C. and is available in all states throughout the contiguous U.S. except Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. Free delivery on Long Island and throughout the five boroughs of New York.

Deko Cocktail Specifications:

Bee’s Knees

17% ABV | 375 ml $25

Gin, Lemon, Lavender, Wildflower Honey

Available year-round

Gold Rush

20% ABV | 375 ml $25

Bourbon, Lemon, Wildflower Honey

Available year-round

About Deko Cocktails

Deko Cocktails mixes classic cocktails with fresh, New York-grown ingredients and a modern twist. Imagine the timeless flavors you love with a splash of sophistication. Each one of Deko’s delicious cocktails elicits the romance of timeless jazz clubs and clandestine speakeasies. It’s time to elevate spirits once again. Sip the ambiance!

For More Information:

https://dekococktails.com