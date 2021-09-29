Drake’s Organic Spirits Appoints Richard Booth As President

Minneapolis, Minn — After “retiring” from a 35-year career with Southern Wines & Spirits as VP General Manager of the south Florida division – where he oversaw 1,400 employees and annual sales of $800 million – Richard Booth set up his own consulting firm which included clients such as Bardstown Bourbon Company, working directly for its Founder and Chairman of the Board, Peter Loftin. Booth and Loftin first became acquainted at Loftin’s then residence, the Versace Mansion on South Beach, which became the site of many of their meetings. Two months after Loftin’s untimely death, Booth was invited to join the Senior Advisory Board of Drake’s Organic Spirits. Shortly thereafter, Booth was asked to run first Florida, then the entire East Coast, and has now been appointed President of Drake’s.

The CEO/Founder of Drake’s, Mark Anderson, says: “In 2017 our dream was to produce a spirit with the purest, freshest, and most sustainable ingredients. Better for you, better for the planet. We’re proud to create spirits for those inspired to do better for themselves and for the environment, and we’re proud to now call Richard our President. We move fast, we innovate, we are about health and wellness, and we are on a rapid growth trajectory. There is no one better qualified than Richard to hold the reins of our hard-charging team.”

Booth adds: “Mark and his wife and co-founder, Kristen, grew up on Midwestern farms where they learned the importance of organic farming. Their mission is to make great-tasting spirits produced with the healthiest and most sustainable ingredients. I am delighted to join them as well as my long-time former colleague Jim Allen – also ex-Southern, and now Chairman of the Board for Drake’s – to guide us on another wild ride to the top.”

About Drake’s Organic Spirits

Drake’s Organic Spirits uses only organic, non-GMO verified ingredients to craft its spirits, mixers, SpikedIce Pops, and Boxtails RTDs, the latter being categories innovated by the company in 2018 and 2020 respectively. Drake’s is the first and only spirit line that meets all five official certifications including Vegan, Gluten-Free, Verified Non-GMO, Kosher, and Certified USDA Organic.

These well-priced, high-quality items – made without artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners – are distributed in 44 states and 5 countries; they can be found from TGI Fridays to The Ritz-Carlton, CostCo to Whole Foods, and Caesar’s Palace pool-side to Fashion Week in New York City. The products often win Double Gold Medals from prestigious competitions including WSWA and the Global Spirit Awards; charitable partners include The Galápagos Island Relief Fund and Long Lake Animal Rescue.

For More Information:

